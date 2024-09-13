Dronfield Civic Centre set for upgrade

North East Derbyshire District Council have appointed Gary Fletcher Surfacing Ltd to undertake public realm works to enhance the civic centre in Dronfield.

The project will commence on 23 September and will provide hard and soft landscaping, improved pedestrian links and the introduction of new street furniture, planters and waste bins.

It will also include a flexible event space, relocation of the bus shelter and an improved visitor experience for residents and businesses.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Cllr Jayne Barry said: “We’re delighted to appoint Gary Fletcher (Surfacing) Ltd to undertake the work to improve our visitor experience in Dronfield. They have a proven track record in public realm projects and are known for their work and consistency”.

Artist impression of new surfacing works.

“This is just one of many projects we are undertaking across the district to improve our towns, high streets, parks and play areas and increase our tourist economy thanks to the IK SPF funding”.

Craig Fletcher, a Director at Gary Fletcher (Surfacing) Ltd said: "We have been based in Dronfield for almost 50 years so we are delighted to be involved in the improvements to the town’s civic centre area."

The contract will be undertaken in a number of phases to minimise impact for businesses and visitors. Each phase will be completed as far as possible and re-opened for the public to use and keep disruption to a minimum.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in December 2024 and is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.