Dog training field in Derbyshire Green Belt rejected after scores of objections

When professional dog walker Harriett Wordsworth applied to change the use of an agricultural field off Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield, there were 73 objections to it.

The application did receive 77 letters of support, however when members of North East Derbyshire District Council’s Planning Committee discussed the proposal on March 21 it was pointed out that only two of them were from people living in the local area.

Numerous members of the community spoke out against the proposal in the meeting, including the ward member Councillor Bentley Strafford-Stephenson, who commented: “Never in my time as a local councillor or a resident of Holmesfield have I seen such a controversial application, in which so many residents are in opposition.”

He said one of the letters of support was from someone living in Rotherham, and he questioned whether someone would actually travel that far to use a dog training facility.

“There’s no economic, social or aesthetic benefit for local residents,” Coun Strafford-Stephenson stated.

Stable owner Claire Brooks, who keeps horses in the neighbouring field, raised concerns about the safety of her animals.

“If those dogs escape there’s no boundary fencing to stop them getting into my field and chasing my horses, who is going to be responsible if my horses are critically or fatally injured?” she questioned.

“Because horses are prey animals, they will run, dogs are hunters, they will chase and attack.”

Neighbour Kathryn Botros, who lives in Little Chatsworth cottages, which overlook the field, raised concerns about intrusive noise from barking and shouting.

The applicant said there had been an unfortunate amount of ‘false speculation’ among residents about the nature of her business proposition that she wanted to set straight.

“This is not a free for all dog park, it’s a private field that individuals can hire on an exclusive basis to walk and train their dog,” she said.

“Most dog owners will want focussed one to one time with their pets.

“There will not be multiple dogs and owners using the space at the same time.”

Ms Wordsworth said the field would allow up to four dogs at one time, but it was unlikely to have that many, and each booking would be for 50 minutes, with a ten minute changeover.

She said she had built up a successful dog walking business and it had been a dream of hers for some time to run a private training facility, which she wanted to operate in a respectful way to the community.

Ms Wordsworth pointed out there would be a six foot high fence around the perimeter of the field to keep it secure and an area left to wild flower meadow.

However members echoed the concerns of residents regarding noise pollution and the adverse effects upon the Green Belt.

As a dog owner himself, Councillor Peter Elliott commented: “I know they will be a lot of shouting going on in that field, it’s quite simple.”