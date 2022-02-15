Disused Peak District farm buildings demolished, as horse grazing land, arena and stables are approved

The application to demolish a number of modern agricultural sheds and restore fields at Middle Farm, Wheston, near Tideswell, as well as convert an outbuilding into a one bedroom holiday let, was unanimously approved by members of the Peak District National Park Authority’s Planning Committee.

The applicant, Christian Bateman, was also granted retrospective planning permission for a change of use for a stable and horseriding area.

Speaking at the meeting on Friday, February 11, Mr Batemen said: “We bought this property two years ago, me and my family, purely to be a nice family home to build and work on.

Middle Farm, Wheston

“The scheme that we’ve now got we believe it suits our neighbours and the planners.”

He continued: “This is our family home.

“There are units on there that will give us some rental income, not a lot but it helps towards the mortgage each month, but predominantly the house, the stables, the land is for us.”

The farm is located within the Wheston conservation area, close to listed buildings.

Middle Farm, Wheston. Picture taken from the Peak District National Park planning document

Councillor Andrew Hart commented that it was often the case that old agricultural buildings were left standing long after they had become disused.

He added: “We have an applicant who is actually taking down some old buildings that he’s not going to use so I think that’s a plus plus plus.”