Discussions progress on future of eight care homes

Derbyshire County Council is progressing discussions with a care provider over the future operation of eight of its care homes following a decision to reshape its in-house care services.

Preparation work is underway to ensure the smooth transition with continuity of care for residents and staff retention a top priority. It is anticipated staff will transfer to the new provider.

The county council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Barnes said: “Our focus remains on ensuring high quality care for residents.

“We are working with the prospective provider to support a seamless handover and have engaged only with operators which have a strong track record in delivering regulated residential care.”

The homes have been made available as going concerns following a public consultation into changes to the way the authority provides in-house care. The focus of the council’s in-house care homes is now for the growing number of people with dementia and their carers, including long-term specialist dementia care coupled with respite day and night breaks.

Ada Belfield in Belper is expected to be marketed on a going concern basis with the council seeking to transfer the care home to a provider with a proven track record.

Councillor Barnes said: “We will be offering a commercial lease for the site which will not impact on the running of the library.”

On the refocus of in-house services, Councillor Barnes added: “An increasing number of people are being diagnosed with dementia which means there’s a growing demand for specialist care.

“There’s been a decline in demand for traditional residential care as more people are choosing to stay in their own homes for longer, and with the right care they can. By transforming our in-house care services we’re not only creating a sustainable service able to help more people to remain living independently at home, which is what they tell us they want, it is also supporting carers by offering more respite and day care for those with dementia.”

Councillor Barnes thanked all the residents and their families for their patience during recent months, adding: “I’d also like to publicly thank our care home colleagues who have continued to offer exceptional care to our residents throughout.”