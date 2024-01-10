Developers issue 'legal note' to council over controversial Derbyshire housing scheme

A council has been sent a “legal note” from housing developers over plans to build hillside homes above a flood-hit Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has been issued with a legal note by Freeths on behalf of Homes by Honey in relation to plans for 75 homes off Chesterfield Road and Quarry Lane, in Matlock.

This comes after councillors chose to defer a decision on the 75-homes in December, against the advice of the authority’s own officers and a representative for the developers.

An artist's impression of what the development in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, could look like. Image from Honey and Nineteen47.

Councillors wanted to see issues relating to drainage, sewers and flooding all further investigated before making a decision on the reserved matters application – which would tie up the final details of the scheme.

However, the legal note, along with the advice given to councillors by their officers and the developers, stresses that the council cannot consider drainage or flooding as part of the application discussions.

This is because those issues were discussed and decided in the initial outline application which was approved by the council in March last year. The legal note from Freeths details that the action taken by the council is “unlawful”..

They write that drainage issues can no longer be discussed, with planning conditions already agreed through which the developer has to submit details on drainage to the council before it builds.

An artist's impression of what the 75-home housing development in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, could look like. Image from Honey and Nineteen47.

Council planning officers are now recommending that the 75-home plans are approved, as they had also recommended in December.Councillors will make a final decision on Tuesday, January 16.

During the December meeting, Chris Whitmore, the council’s development manager, had said deferring based on drainage could be deemed “unreasonable behaviour” because the issue does not form part of the application.

He had said: “I fully respect members’ opinions on the development but what I don’t want members to do is to consider that new development is necessarily the problem here.

“I think we have got to look at the drainage network as a whole. If the principles of sustainable urban drainage work, then new development should offer betterment in terms of flood alleviation.

“What we are dealing with is a situation where you’ve got the vast majority of Matlock building which taps into antiquated drainage infrastructure – and climate change is here isn’t it? Rainfall events are more extreme, that is all entering the drainage network and overcharging it in certain areas.

“I fully accept that, but I think it is wrong without evidence to suggest it is the fault of new developments. I think it is probably a mixture of both, I don’t know. I don’t think we can make that assumption.

“The applicant is entitled to say this is unreasonable behaviour and to take it to appeal.”

Cllr David Burton, chair of that meeting, had said: “It is not a case of just deliberately trying to pull the rug from under your (council officers) feet.

“There is this big dilemma that things have changed since perhaps the outline consent, it is staring us all in the face.”