Developers face tough flood risk criteria if massive Derbyshire village housing scheme gets the go-ahead

Derbyshire County Council’s Flood Risk Management team has recently alerted Bolsover District Council – which is considering Waystone Ltd’s planning application for the Clowne Garden Village housing development – that despite raising no objections, certain rigorous conditions must be met if the site is to get the go-ahead.

The proposed Clowne Garden Village scheme includes approximately 1,800 residential dwellings, a 24 hectare, mixed development of employment land, and other community and commercial facilities on greenfield land berween Clowne and Barlborough.

County Council Project Engineer Farhad Poursadr stated: “The applicant should submit a comprehensive management plan detailing how surface water shall be managed on site during the construction phase of the development ensuring there is no increase in flood risk off site or to occupied buildings within the development.”

Clowne Garden Village housing protestors

The county council also insisted that no development – close to nearby Barlborough village – shall take place without a detailed assessment, and a design and associated management and maintenance plan of the surface water drainage and flood risks for the site.

Confirmation will also be required about who will be responsible for any sustainable drainage systems’ maintenance and management if the development gets the go-ahead and is completed.

The county council also stated that consent may also be needed from the county council for work near any watercourse, and no part of the bigger development shall be built near a watercourse, and the developers must be aware of the proposed discharge that is beyond their control.

In addition, the applicant must provide a flood evacuation plan with a warning procedure, safe extraction point, and an outline of how users will be expected to get away safely.

Protestors rally for support

The potential impact of Climate Change over the next 100 years will also need to be considered by the applicant with allowances made for the “urban creep” during the development’s lifetime.

Peak run-off rates will also need to be considered to any drain, sewer or surface water body, according to all the conditions outlined by the county council in an overall correspondence to the district council in August.

Details of how the on-site surface water drainage systems shall be maintained and managed after completion and for the lifetime of the development will also be needed to ensure the features remain functional.

Campaigners and residents from Clowne and nearby Barlborough have raised concerns about feared drainage and flooding risks, as well as concerns about the development’s impact on highways and existing services, with the loss of countryside and wildlife.

Clowne Garden Village plans

Protestor Dee Dell said: “Why allow anything to be built in the first place if it turns out it is not possible to provide sewage treatment?

“Empty houses – having destroyed agricultural land and wildlife and Tarmac’ed over acres, only to be unable to let people live in them? On what planet is that common sense?”

Waystone and the council have been consulting with National England, the Coal Authority, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, the Environment Agency, Highways England, Yorkshire Water, Derbyshire County Council and others.

Planning Manager Sarah Kay has stated there will be assessments concerning transport, drainage, flooding and any possible strain on existing services, and that Waystone will have to consider how it can mitigate any concerns.

Proposed Clowne Garden Village Site

The scheme site – north of Clowne, including part of the village centre off Hickinwood Lane – also has proposals for a new primary school, retirement village, a neighbourhood centre, a hotel, a restaurant, job creation, health and care provision, support for educational and recreational uses and green infrastructure.

Waystone claims there has been support for the plans and for the potential for economic growth, jobs and facilities.