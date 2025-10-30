Developers claim Derbyshire housing scheme only viable with reduced infrastructure contributions

Developers facing a backlash over plans to reduce their infrastructure contributions worth hundreds of thousands of pounds for the latest phase of a large housing scheme have claimed the development would be unviable without the cuts.

Persimmon Homes and Strata Homes’s original housing scheme for up to 950 properties on land between Welbeck Road and Oxcroft Lane, in Bolsover, with a care facility and an infant school has already been granted conditional planning permission by Bolsover District Council – although the scheme is expected to be reduced to 811 properties under new plans.

The developers have also recently submitted a further application under the scheme’s latest phase for 547 homes with joint-applicant Stancliffe to reduce their Section 106 financial contributions towards the area’s infrastructure, with a reduction in land for an extra care facility or affordable housing and for public open space and a town park to ensure viability.

A spokesperson for Savills, which completed a viability assessment on behalf of the applicants, stated: “The scheme is not considered viable in planning and is therefore unable to contribute towards further planning obligations including in the form of affordable housing and any other S106 planning contributions.

A plan showing the development at Bolsover

“The key issues facing the proposed development include the significant strategic infrastructure costs and simply the relationship between development costs and revenues following a recent period of high build cost inflation.”

Developers are ordinarily expected to make Section 106 financial contributions towards infrastructure such as education, care and medical facilities, parks, roads and affordable housing to mitigate against the impact of an increased population but requests to reduce contributions can be considered if the added costs make schemes unviable.

However, Persimmon, Strata and Stancliffe have pointed out that they are still committed to delivering extensive S106 infrastructure needs amounting to £4,819,517.

These include land for the planned Extra Care Facility or Affordable Housing, serviced land for the Primary School, Elmton Lane improvements, a Town Park, a Travel Plan, Open Space areas, a new link road, demolition of properties at Longlands and construction of new properties to rehome Longlands residents.

The developers have also offered £1m as a financial contribution as part of the S106 arrangements in addition to the items above to be delivered on-site.

However, the assessment argues that the developers’ ambition is to ensure this site delivers a high quality residential led mixed-use development that will deliver planning gain, a substantial quantity of new housing and green infrastructure.

Bolsover District Council’s independent viability expert CP Viability Ltd has agreed with the applicant that the scheme cannot viably support any onsite affordable housing but CPV’s’ ‘modelling’ claims that the scheme is able to viably support S106 contributions of £7,408,709.

But CPV stated if the council wishes to favour onsite affordable housing over the S106 contributions the scheme would be able to viably support 55 onsite affordable units if the S106 contributions were reduced to around £3.9million which would meet a 10 per cent affordable housing requirement.

PB Planning, on behalf of the applicants, has also stated that since the original overall scheme’s planning application was considered in 2017 it has been appropriate for the land to be reviewed with the delivery of the remaining phases of the development.

The applicants have therefore requested modifications including reducing the site earmarked for the care facility or affordable housing from 1hectare to 0.8hectares, according to PB Planning who have also argued that there would be no issues associated with the ability of this proposed area to deliver 30 affordable homes in the future if required.

PB Planning also explained the scheme originally planned to deliver an area of 1.02hectares of land for the new school but even with the applicants now planning to deliver 811 homes instead of 950 for the overall scheme a proposed reduction to 1hectare still meets requirements for 950 homes.

In addition, PB Planning has argued that even though the applicants are proposing to reduce the Town Park from 4.2hectares to 3.76hectares it is proposing a slight increase in the scheme’s greenspace from 2.3hectares to 2.84hectares which still delivers 6.6hectares of total greenspace including the park.

The previous scales were also calculated on the original overall plans for 950 homes and the new Town Park space meets the demands of the new plans for 811 homes, according to PB Planning, and there will be a slight increase in the scheme’s overall greenspace.

A PB Planning spokesperson stated: “This position has been reached taking into account the reduced education and public open space requirements for the development – which the development will exceed – and also the ability to deliver a minimum 70-unit extra care facility within the area proposed.

“Overall, the development will deliver a high quality designed and sustainable development which adheres to the established principles of the outline planning application and the site allocation in the Local Plan.”

Some residents have objected to the joint developers’ application to change the S106 agreements on the grounds that they want the council to ensure the developer fully mitigates the impact of the development on Bolsover.

Ferne Hibbins, of Bolsover, said she has serious concerns about the fairness and impact of this latest proposal on the community.

Ms Hibbins argued the developers’ own figures show combined earnings of £163.4m and a profit of £28.6m so she cannot understand how they are only offering £1m towards local investment and if a development generates so much profit she feels the developers should honour commitments that were key to the scheme’s original approval.

She added: “If the council accepts these reductions, future developers may feel they can promise community benefits to gain approval and then withdraw them later. That would seriously damage public confidence in the planning process.”

Campaigner Dom Webb said the developers’ latest application to alter its S106 arrangements needs to be refused to uphold the Local Plan, National Planning Policy Framework, and National Planning Practice Guidance, and to ensure sustainable development and policy compliance.

Councils, including Bolsover District Council, have previously been willing to reduce or change S106 arrangements to ensure housing schemes remain viable for developers so that they can be completed particularly at the moment when there is a national housing shortage.

Residents have been invited to submit comments to the council on this matter within 21 days from October 21 for the council to consider before it makes a decision.

They can do so online at Bolsover District Council’s website at https://publicaccess.bolsover.gov.uk/online-applications and by referencing application number 25/00433/OTHER.

Residents previously raised concerns that the original application for 547 homes as part of the wider housing scheme would create a strain on insufficient services, lead to over urbanisation with an impact on wildlife and increased traffic congestion and road safety hazards.