Derelict former Derbyshire pub set to be bulldozed and replaced with flats

The derelict skeleton of a former Derbyshire pub is set to be bulldozed and replaced with flats.

Plans from H&H Property Developments would see the former Nelson Inn pub in High Street, Woodville, demolished and replaced with 14 flats.

South Derbyshire District Council planners have recommended that the scheme is approved at a meeting next week.

A pub has sat on the site since 1880 but archaeologists say the venue has “no special historic significance” which would warrant it gaining any protected status, a council report details.

The former Nelson Inn pub in High Street, Woodville.

This scheme would replace a previously approved plan from Roseacre Developments granted in August 2022, which sought to convert the former pub into two apartments and build six houses in the land behind it.

In the new scheme, the site would provide five two-bed flats and nine one-bed flats, along with 12 parking spaces.

Council planners detail: “The demolition of the former Nelson Inn building is considered to be an unfortunate loss of a historic building which is characteristic of Woodville, however, due to the declined state of the building, supported by submitted evidence, on balance it is considered appropriate to redevelop the site with a building which will also reflect the character of the area and will provide much needed improvement to the appearance of the site and wider locality.

“Following design amendments to ensure the development is of an acceptable quality which will fit in with the local character, the scheme is considered to be acceptable and will optimise the site area for the provision of fourteen residential flats.”

A structural report filed with the plans writes: “Years of storm damage at the site have led to an overall deterioration to the building, including rot and infestation in the timber rafters and eaves, loss of ceilings, unstable masonry, fracturing and the cellar filled with water, all leading to the conclusion that the building is unsafe and presents an opportunity for vandalism.”

The current building is now only a skeleton of what it once was, with no windows, doors or a roof, with the property fully exposed to the elements revealing peeling wallpaper and rotting timbers inside the former watering hole.

Woodville Parish Council has objected to the scheme citing a lack of parking spaces and “limited” on-street parking available on what is a highly congested main road close to the infamous Clock Garage Roundabout.

Four objection letters have been submitted to the district council by residents opposing the scheme, claiming the new building would be “unsuitable” and “unsightly” alongside Victorian properties in the area.

They claim the scheme represents overdevelopment and would have a negative impact on road safety, parking and security, with further concerns about existing congestion in the neighbourhood worsening.

The replacement block of flats would be two storeys tall with roof lights with a design aimed at mimicking the current Nelson Inn, including chimneys on each end.

Solar panel roof tiles are to be used, the applicant has detailed, along with many changes to the scheme following talks with council officers since its original design was deemed unacceptable and “excessive”. Council officers wrote: “It is considered that the scheme is well designed in terms of achieving the best use of the site whilst not causing undue detrimental impact on the surrounding area and adjacent properties.

“While it is accepted that High Street, Woodville, is a busy through-route, and many properties in the area rely on on-street parking, the provision of 12 car parking spaces has been deemed acceptable by the county highway authority, and given the location of the application site within a sustainable settlement with access to good public transport options from the frequent bus services, it is considered that the parking provision is sufficient for the type of development proposed.”