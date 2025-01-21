Derbyshire’s Conservative Group bids to retain county boundaries under Government plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire’s Conservative Group has launched a survey in its bid to preserve the county’s boundaries under plans that could see many of the county’s councils merged

The move comes after the Conservative county council has largely welcomed Government proposals that could see district councils merged under one super council.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, Angela Rayner, recently unveiled the Labour Government’s devolution plans, including potentially setting up single, unitary authorities with elected mayors and the merging of councils in two-tier authority areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils.

Derbyshire’s district and borough councillors have expressed concerns as the Conservative-controlled county council has put its hat in the ring to be included in the first wave to be potentially reorganised and Derbyshire Conservative Group’s county website has also launched a survey over growing concerns that Derbyshire could be carved up into multiple areas.

Cllr Barry Lewis

A Derbyshire Conservative Group spokesperson said: “In recent weeks, the Labour Government has announced plans to force Local Government reform across all areas, proposing the consolidation of county and district or borough councils into single unitary authorities.

“Derbyshire Conservatives are deeply concerned by reports of Labour politicians, MPS and councillors, suggesting plans to carve up Derbyshire into multiple areas, with some parts potentially being absorbed into neighbouring cities.

“For example, there has been speculation about High Peak, along with much of the Peak District, being merged into Greater Manchester.”

The Derbyshire Conservatives have subsequently launched a campaign and survey called Keep Derbyshire Together and they have written to the Government to highlight their concerns if Local Government reorganisation is pursued because they are worried Derbyshire could be split apart by default.

Derbyshire County Council has already submitted to Government a request to be included in the first wave of councils to be part of the reorganisation of the county’s two-tier council structure which is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing duplication and driving down costs.

Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has stated the county council is ready to work with Derby City Council and the county’s district and borough councils to shape the proposals as long as Government plans align with what is best for Derbyshire and create savings.

The council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, has also said the council’s wish is to keep Derbyshire’s geographical boundaries and its preferred option would also include retaining the city boundaries with one unitary council to cover the county which would leave Derby City Council unaffected.

If Derbyshire is accepted into the first phase of council reorganisation, the county council elections, due to take place on May 1, could be postponed but that will be determined by Government rather than councils.

The Government has argued the plans will mean elected mayors will have more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

But critics claim there is little evidence such plans will create savings and they believe the the changes could mean:

The loss of district and borough councils;

A risk of greater Government control over local area decision-making and the removal of local decision-making;

Feared tax rises;

And powers being taken away from communities with reduced local representation.

Plans include targeting areas prioritised for devolution to potentially have mayoral elections as soon as 2026 and the first changed councils could be running by 2027.

The Derbyshire Conservative Group spokesperson added: “As the Government now considers the options, we want to hear your views so we can present these to Government as part of discussions.

“We think Derbyshire should stay together. The one thing that unites us all from Tintwistle to Swadlincote, Shirebrook to Ashbourne, is we’re all Derbyshire folk.”

Derbyshire Conservative Group’s Keeping Derbyshire Together survey is available via https://www.derbyshireconservatives.com/keep-derbyshire-together-campaign with questions about the Government’s devolution plans.