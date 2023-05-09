Derbyshire woman slams council after fall left her elderly mum with broken nose and black eyes

On Thursday, April 27, Mary Clements was travelling to an elderly citizens bingo afternoon at the Bolsover Assembly Hall.

Her daughter Carrie said that this was her first independent trip out after the death of her husband just a month before – and it ended with her being rushed to A&E.

Carrie said: “My dad passed away a month ago and my mum had been stuck in the house, and she said ‘I’m going to go to the bingo this week.’

Mary was left with a broken nose after the fall.

“She’s had a walk down into Bolsover, but just outside the venue, there’s a grate. Round the sides there’s no concrete and there’s a big dip full of grass and dandelions.

“As my mum walked across she caught her foot on it and tumbled face first. She had her walking stick and everything.

“A gentleman who was in the car park dropping his wife off at the bingo rushed her round to the doctors, who then told her to go to A&E.”

Mary landed straight on her face and broke her nose – and was left with severe bruising after the fall.

Carrie said her mum’s injuries could have been even worse.

Carrie said that her injuries could have been much more severe, and that somebody else could’ve been hurt in similar circumstances.

“My mother is 83-years-old, and as bad as it was, it could have been a hell of a lot worse. I can’t believe she’s recovering from it. She’s frail and she could’ve broken her hip.

“We’ve just lost our dad and we’re not over that – he was a big part of our lives. Just imagine if we had lost our mum as well, I’d have been absolutely distraught.

“It might not have been my mum, it could’ve been someone else and I would’ve felt the exact same way.”

Mary was on her way to a bingo event at the venue.

Carrie criticised the response from the Old Bolsover Town Council (OBTC), who run the venue, and said they failed to recognise the impact the incident would have on her mum.

“It’s going to set her back. She’s got three children and we’re all at work, we all try to nip in as much as we possibly can and we talk to her on the phone three or four times a day. The first time she goes out to be with people her own age, this happens.

“It’s really hard at the moment and I just want someone to recognise what has happened. No one came out and no one filled out any documentation after what happened.

“It’s not like they rushed round to cover it up. The next time it happens, they might not be as lucky.

This is the grate that led to the accident.

“We’ve found the gentleman who took her to the doctors and we’ve taken him a box of chocolates and a card.”

An OBTC spokesperson said: “The council was made aware of the accident by a family member, unfortunately this was only after the incident had occurred, which is why no staff members attended at the scene. Once notified, apologies were offered to the injured woman via the family member who made the initial report.

“Upon receiving the information, the council followed procedures, informing their insurers and submitting a report via the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR). We understand that the lady was attending a group session taking place at the hall. Under the terms of hire it is the responsibility of hirers to adhere to health and safety legislation, including taking responsibility for all members of their group in the event of an incident or emergency.

“The council have regular independent risk assessments undertaken at all council owned venues, the most recent having taken place at The Assembly Hall in February 2023, no issues were raised at this time. Since the issue was reported, employees have attended the site to ensure it is safe; carrying out some minor remedial work to prevent any further instances, this has been reported back to the family.

“The Town Council offer their sincere apologies to the lady and her family and can reassure them, and other visitors to the hall, that the issue has been resolved. The council are awaiting further instruction from the family in relation to this matter.”