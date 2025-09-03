Derbyshire store shut down following sale of illegal tobacco and reports of anti-social behaviour

Somercotes Store in Amber Valley has been shut down following repeated sales of illegal tobacco and reports of anti-social behaviour.

Amber Valley Borough Council secured a three-month Closure Order against the premises at 249 Somercotes Hill, with key support from Derbyshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Derbyshire Constabulary.

The case was heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 20 August 2025. At the Hearing, the Court ordered closure of the premises under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This is the first time these powers have been used to close a retail premises in Amber Valley, reflecting a growing national trend of using Closure Orders against commercial properties.

Councillor Elaine Sherman, Cabinet Member for Regulation and Community Safety at Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “We know how disruptive and intimidating illegal activity can be for local communities. People in Somercotes made their concerns clear, and we’ve taken them seriously. This Closure Order shows that we’re willing to take firm action when a premises causes harm to the wider community.

“Selling illegal tobacco doesn’t just break the law – it takes trade away from honest local retailers who follow the rules and support our economy. We can’t let criminal behaviour put responsible businesses at a disadvantage.

“We’ll keep working closely with our partners to keep people safe, back legitimate businesses, and make sure our neighbourhoods are places we can all be proud of.”

Complaints about Somercotes Store were first received by the Derbyshire Trading Standards team in June 2024. Officers carried out test purchases confirming the supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco and later seized tobacco products and non-compliant vapes that breached the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.

Although the landlord and tenant were both warned, and the tenancy changed hands four times, the illegal activity continued. Further test purchases and seizures took place, and complaints from local residents kept coming in.

When the landlord, MBK Investments Ltd, stopped engaging, the Council and Trading Standards pursued formal action through the courts.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, Councillor Dawn Abbott, said: “Acting on complaints from the public about this shop selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco, our trading standards team investigated, and test purchases they carried out confirmed this was the case.

“Our officers seized cigarettes, tobacco and non-compliant vapes from the shop, and the landlord and the tenant were each given a warning.

“Unfortunately, the warnings were ignored and complaints continued, which left trading standards officers no option but to take this action, working in partnership with Amber Valley Borough Council and the police to secure the closure order.

“As always, we’re grateful to the public who contacted us with information and welcome the granting of the closure order which will not only prevent illegal trading but also protect the public and legitimate businesses trying to make a living. A huge well done to everyone involved in this important work.”

PCSO Scott Hunt, Derbyshire Constabulary, added: “This closure is the result of vital partnership working between the police, Trading Standards, and the Council, all with the shared goal of keeping our community safe. We received numerous complaints from the public about these premises, and it was clear that the law was being broken. Taking this action sends a strong message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The Closure Order means Somercotes Store must remain shut until at least November 2025.

This case highlights the ongoing commitment of Amber Valley Borough Council, Derbyshire Trading Standards, and Derbyshire Constabulary to tackling illegal tobacco sales, supporting responsible businesses, and protecting the safety and wellbeing of local communities.

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco can report it anonymously to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.