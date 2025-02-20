Derbyshire road where most parking fines are issued is revealed - with almost 2,000 handed out in a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road past one of Derbyshire’s most popular hiking routes is where the highest number of parking fines have been handed out across the whole county.

Rushup Edge, which runs past Mam Tor, above Castleton and Edale, was the location of 1,918 “higher level” £70 parking fines for “parking on yellow lines or clearways”.

A Derbyshire County Council report details that the Peak District route, which runs past the National Trust’s designated paid car park, saw the most higher level fines in the most recent complete financial year (2023-2024).

Mam Tor is a tourist hotspot for people looking to dip their toes in the Peak District countryside and a platform from which to explore the surrounding area.

Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire police reported that around 200 cars have been found poorly parked on Rushup Edge and Man Nick on the road down to Edale on Saturday, January 11.

Double-yellow lines border the entirety of Rushup Edge but this has not prevented many motorists parking there either when the car park is full or in an attempt to avoid paying for parking.

Last month the county council said its gritters could not continue their routes due to 200 cars double-parked on Rushup Edge, which also restricted access for emergency vehicles attempting to aid an injured walker in Edale.

This led to police closing nearby Winnats Pass, which leads to Castleton, and Rushup Edge.

In May 2024 the county council issued 378 parking fines for illegal parking near Mam Tor, with bus company Hulleys of Baslow saying they often struggle to complete their routes due to wanton parking and this can lead to police callouts.

Meanwhile, in February 2023, police detailed that, in cooperation with the county council, nearly 100 fines were issued to “appalling and dangerous” illegally parked cars in Rushup Edge.

A total of 15,139 parking fines were issued on behalf of the county council by private contractors NSL in that year, with most – 8,938 – handed out for parking in a restricted street, followed by 2,101 for parking longer than permitted and 1,194 for parking in a permit space.

Of the 10 areas with the most higher-rate fines, four are in Chesterfield and reasons provided by the council include people going to the gym abusing residents parking areas and yellow lines, people parking in disabled bays to go shopping in town, people parking for the doctors on double-yellow lines and students parking incorrectly to go to college.

These were the top 10 locations for higher rate fines of £70, which are reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days, followed by the number of fines issued:

Rushup Edge, Mam Tor – 1,918 Regent Street, Long Eaton – 833 Limes Avenue, Alfreton – 322 West Street, Swadlincote – 266 Clodhall Lane, Curbar – 257 Cavendish Street, Chesterfield – 196 Glumangate, Chesterfield – 179 Infirmary Road, Chesterfield – 152 West Bars, Chesterfield – 129 High Street, Long Eaton – 111

Meanwhile, the areas with the most lower-rate parking fines of £50, which lower to £25 if paid within 14 days, include motorbikes in Matlock Bath parking on the footpath, with the area a popular spot for bikers, particularly in the spring and summer months. The top 10 areas for lower rate fines, including overstaying parking in limited waiting bays, were:

North Parade, Matlock Bath – 196 High Street West, Glossop – 96 Albion Road, New Mills – 91 West Gate, Long Eaton – 78 Rose Hill, Chesterfield – 77 Main Road, Hathersage – 72 South Place, Chesterfield – 65 King Street, Alfreton – 62 Union Road, New Mills – 51 High Street, Alfreton – 49