Derbyshire residents still waiting for action on a “rotten and rusting” play area years after improvements promised​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Roxanne Cowie, aged three, from South Wingfield, on the High Road play area

Residents are still waiting for action on a “rotten and rusting” play area in a Derbyshire village years after nearly £100,000 was promised for improvements

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villagers in South Wingfield have been campaigning for action on the High Road play area, behind the social club, which has not been upgraded since it was installed in 1997.

Amber Valley Borough Council, which owns the play area, says it has been waiting for payments – known as Section 106 funding – owed by the developers behind two neighbouring housing developments in order to maximise improvements on the site, which they claim still has years left of viable use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the time the play area has been installed, residents in the village who previously spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) have been born, become adults and had their own children, with the facility unreplaced and unrepaired.

South Wingfield residents on the High Road play area.

The council said last summer that it had received “around £43,000” out of nearly £96,000 it is owed and was awaiting the rest of the money.

That position has still not changed and the council now does not expect to start on a refurbishment until the next financial year – from April 2026 to March 2027.

Peveril Homes has paid the council all of the money it owes from its 19-home Birches Brook development approved in January 2020, which after inflation increased from £33,740 to around £43,493, the firm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, none of the £62,153 owed by Wildgoose Homes had been paid to the council for its 35-home Pearsons Wood View development approved in March 2020.

South Wingfield residents on the High Road play area.

Wildgoose Homes is currently in liquidation, and has been since late 2021, and is in the hands of insolvency firm Begbies Traynor.

It says that Wildgoose had an option to buy the site but never purchased it, with the plot – including its planning permission – sold to PTA Developments, and Wildgoose “did not incur any liability in respect of the S106 funding”.

PTA Developments, which eventually built a 32-home scheme in Pearsons Wood View, has been approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Disney, aged 36, who lives in the village, said: “The current play park is in a sorry state to say the least! It’s rotten, rusting and a real shame for the local community.

“It’s a real hub for the community and whatever the weather there are always children and families using the equipment – despite its sorry state.

“When I moved to the area just after lockdown, this was the only way we had to meet other families in the area and still to this day we are still friends with those who we have met on the playground.

“Other families have campaigned and spoken to the local council but alas nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Developers pledged a considerable amount to improvements to this park as part of their planning application and since then, we’ve seen various other parks in the area be refurbished and still South Wingfield stands – rusting in all its glory.”

Ms Disney had approached Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth about the issue, who responded saying: “Amber Valley Borough Council colleagues had previously advised that they hoped to progress this project once a second expected amount of Section 106 funding had been received; it was hoped that the funding may be received in 2025/26 and, if so, the council would look to progress with the refurbishment, dependant on the progress of other projects ongoing at the time.

“As things stand, the second amount of S106 funds has not yet been received and so the council are not in a position to progress this project just yet, but they will be following up to try to determine when the funds might be expected.

“Please be assured that once the funding is received, it is definitely something the council are looking to progress with and at the appropriate time they have advised that they plan to consult with local residents/schools etc on what they might like to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Farnsworth said: “I’ve spoken to many people in South Wingfield about the High Road play area, including when I’ve been out knocking on doors, and I know how much this project means to local families.

“Progress has unfortunately been delayed due to the timing of the second tranche of Section 106 funding from the developer, but the council is ready to move forward once the funds are released.

“I’ve been actively engaging with them to support the project, with work now expected to start in the 2026/27 financial year.

“Using both sets of funds together will help create a play area that families and children can enjoy safely and happily for many years – because every child deserves a proper space to play and have fun.”

A Change.org petition started by residents last year, calling for action on the play area, has now gathered more than 900 signatures.