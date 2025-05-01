Derbyshire residents go to the polls in the county election to cast their votes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire residents will be going to the polls today, to cast their votes during England’s local elections as more than 350 candidates in the county will be competing to clinch one of 64 seats up for grabs across 64 divisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polling stations across Derbyshire opened from 7am, today, and will stay open until 10pm, this evening.

Vote counting will take place in each of the eight Derbyshire districts and boroughs tomorrow, Friday, May 2, starting from midday and results will follow during Friday afternoon, with updates on the district and borough council websites as well as the county council’s website and Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Conservative administration is looking to keep control as the last Tory stronghold in the region after Labour has largely seized power across the district and borough local authorities and after Labour MPs seized control of all Derbyshire’s constituencies in last year’s General Election.

Voters go to the polls today

Voters will be considering county services including schools, roads and highways maintenance, waste and recycling, care for older and vulnerable people and safeguarding children, adult social care, education and care for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities.

Some of the issues to be considered by voters include finances, cuts, potholes, fly-tipping and education as well as youngsters’ special educational needs and disabilities.

Local Government Reorganisation plans to merge district and borough councils and to introduce unitary councils in county areas in the future will also be under consideration, as well as Labour plans to roll-out more housing and electric pylons amidst concerns for the preservation of Green Belt land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wider influences may include the national economy and Labour Government decisions on winter fuel payment cuts for pensioners, an increase in employers’ national insurance payments, changes to inheritance tax affecting farmers, and welfare and tax changes to address what the Government has claimed is a £22bn blackhole left by the former Conservative Government.

The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 available county seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12 divisions.

Among the candidates are 36 independents, six members of Chesterfield Independents, six members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, two members of Belper Independents, one National Front member and one Homeland Party member.

Some experts have suggested there may be changes to the traditional two-party voting patterns with movement and interest becoming more broadly spread across all the political parties including Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, Independents and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the last county council election in 2021 new boundaries have been introduced by The Local Government Boundary Commission and most people will see a change to their usual divisions or wards.

There are now 64 divisions or wards, rather than 61, and now just one councillor will represent each division, whereas historically three Derbyshire divisions have had two councillors.

The council is reminding residents to bring an accepted form of photo ID with them when they go to vote and people who have registered to vote but have not received a polling card should still be able to vote.

Should anyone need an emergency proxy vote, where you nominate someone to vote on your behalf, it can be granted in certain circumstances but those wishing to do so will need to apply for this by contacting their district or borough council by 5pm today, Thursday, May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Borough Council will oversee elections for the eight county council seats in the Chesterfield borough based on the new county boundaries including: Brimington; Dunstan; Hasland and Rother; Linacre and Loundsley Green; Spire; Staveley; Staveley North and Whittington; And Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe.

North East Derbyshire District Council will administer the election for eight county council seats in its region including; Clay Cross and Tupton; Dronfield and Unstone; Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton; Eckington and Coal Aston; Killamarsh and Renishsaw; North Wingfield, Pilsely and Morton; Shirland and Wingerworth South; And Sutton.

Bolsover District Council is administering elections for six county council seats including: Barlborough and Clowne; Bolsover; Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell; Hardwick; Shirebrook and Pleasley; And finally South Normanton and Pinxton.

High Peak Borough Council is administering elections for eight county council seats including; Buxton North and East; Buxton South and West; Chapel and Hope Valley; Etherow; Glossop North; Glossop South; New Mills and Hayfield; And Whaley Bridge.

Amber Valley Borough Council is administering elections for ten county seats including :Alfreton and Somercotes; Alport and Duffield; Codnor, Aldecar, Langley Mill and Loscoe; Heanor; Horsley; North Belper; Ripley East; Ripley West and Crich; South Belper and Holbrook; And Swanwick and Riddings.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is administering elections for six county council seats including; Ashbourne South; Bakewell; Derwent Valley; Dovedale and Ashbourne North; Matlock; And Wirksworth.

Erewash Borough Council is adminstering elections for nine county council seats including: Breadsall and West Hallam; Breaston; Ilkeston Central; Ilkeston North; Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam; Long Eaton North; Long Eaton South; Sandiacre; And Sawley.

South Derbyshire District Council is administering elections for nine county council seats including: Aston; Etwall and Findern; Hilton; Linton; Melbourne and Woodville; Repton and Stenson; Swadlincote East; Swadlincote South; And Swadlincote West.

Derbyshire County Council is one of 24 councils – including 14 county, eight unitary, one metropolitan district as well as the Isles of Scilly’s governance – in England taking part in local elections today, Thursday, May 1, with results expected to be announced after a count on Friday, May 2.