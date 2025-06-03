Derbyshire Reform leaders axe county council’s climate committee claiming "it was a virtue-signalling vanity project"

Derbyshire County Council’s climate change committee has been axed by the authority’s new Reform leadership.

Announcing the decision in a social media post Councillor Jodie Brown, vice chair of the council, described the now-dissolved committee as “an expensive talking shop that produced no measurable results”.

She said: “At a time when services are stretched and families are feeling the squeeze, we’re making sure every penny counts. No more waste. No more waffle.

“This committee didn’t plant a single tree, fix a single road, or insulate a single home. It was a virtue-signalling vanity project — and it’s gone." She added: “We Promised. We Delivered. “Reform UK said we’d axe the Derbyshire County Council Climate Change Committee — and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Derbyshire County Council's County Hall

The climate change committee was responsible for monitoring the council's climate goals and targets. Under previous leadership the council stated on its website it was leading a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reduce Derbyshire's carbon emissions.

DCC’s Climate Change, Biodiversity and Carbon Reduction was formally made up of members from various political parties. Since agreeing its climate change strategy in 2021 DCC had listed various achievements such as work to improve car sharing and electric car charging points, waste reduction and biodiversity.

Reform UK's new leader of the council Alan Graves told the BBC that net zero was “not a priority", however opposition councillors have branded the move "short-sighted".