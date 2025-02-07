Derbyshire quarry set to get green light to continue operating for decades

A Derbyshire quarry is set to gain approval for a significant extension, expanding its production for a further 27 years.

Plans for a 66-acre expansion at Longcliffe’s Brassington Moor quarry, near Carsington Water, have been recommended for approval by Derbyshire County Council. Councillors will make a final decision on the scheme at a meeting on Monday, February 10.

The extension, if approved, would see the site remain operational for an additional 27 years, from 2035 up until 2052.

It would provide access to a south-eastern section of land stemming off the quarry, currently used for agriculture, containing 23.8 million tonnes of high purity limestone.

Brassington Moor Quarry near Carsington Water and Cromford

This, combined with other reserves, would see the quarry continuing to quarry the site at a rate of 1.4 million tonnes per year up to 2052.

Longcliffe says the new section would be worked from spring 2026 and would finish in spring 2053 but references throughout its application detail work ending in 2052.

The site has 190 full-time employees and 30-40 semi-permanent contractors, with the applicant claiming it is the second largest employee in the Derbyshire Dales constituency.

Restoration of the site to a wetland nature reserve would be maintained for 30 years, the company details.

A council report, recommending approval, details: “The operator essentially produces dried, milled and classified calcium carbonate powders and granules.

“These are critical raw materials for the production of animal feed, glass, sealants and adhesives, mastics, plastics and rubber.

“It also produces bright white dusts for precast concrete products and agricultural lime. Associated secondary mineral produced is used for aggregate purposes.

“This planning application has been submitted because reserves of rock with low levels of impurities, such as cadmium, iron and lead, are very low and these products are critical for industries, such as animal feeds and glass manufacture.”

Chris Henning, the authority’s executive director of place, writes: “I am satisfied that the proposed development could be carried out without causing unacceptable impacts on the environment and local amenity.

“I also consider that it would provide benefits through contributing to the supply of nationally important mineral resources, continued employment, and economic contributions to the wider local economy.

“I am mindful of the great regard that must be had to the impacts on the setting on the natural environment and on the heritage and the landscape assets, and I am also equally mindful of the national policy imperative to give great weight to the benefits of mineral extraction.

“I consider that the proposal represents an efficient means of obtaining mineral resources and the benefits which that supply entails.”