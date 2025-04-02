Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repeated flooding made a Derbyshire pub “commercially unfeasible” and “uninsurable” - but it could reopen in the future if new plans are approved.

Plans filed to Amber Valley Borough Council by David Ashley Developments detail that the Hurt Arms pub, restaurant and hotel in Ambergate has major issues with its structural integrity.

The popular venue, on the A6, has been closed since significant flooding in October 2023, which followed extensive flooding in 2022 and 2021.

Flooding affected the structural integrity, meaning it was unable to remain open, with repairs costing hundreds of thousands of pounds, the venue says. In October it sold all the furniture in the restaurant and the contents of the hotel bedrooms. It says it aims to reopen in early 2026 following planned works to strengthen its flood defences and an interior redesign.

The Hurt Arms pub in Ambergate.

The venue has said it aims to host a number of outdoor events from April through to September including an outdoor cinema, classic car shows and a beer and cider festival.

Plans filed to the borough council, which will be decided in the next few months, seek to infill the venue’s existing basement and build a new extension to replace that storage area to the left of the property.

The owners say an existing extension built in 2017 provides the precedent for a further expansion to the pub, built itself in 1874 and 1876.

Documents filed with the plans detail: “Due to unprecedented frequency and intensity of flooding, the building and business has become uninsurable as reinstatement costs during each event have been in excess of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“During Storm Babet, the Hurt Arms was inundated with floodwaters, causing extensive damage to the building’s infrastructure. Due to the aforementioned insurance implications and severity of the damage, the pub has not reopened since the event.

“The floodwaters compromised not only the cellar but also the structural integrity of the building, leading to considerable health and safety concerns and financial losses.

“Due to the extent of the damage and the recurring nature of these floods, it has become commercially unfeasible to invest in repairs without first undertaking significant flood prevention measures.

“This pattern of flooding has highlighted the urgent need for a more robust flood mitigation strategy to protect the pub from future events.

“The pub’s success and continued operation are directly tied to the economic and social wellbeing of Ambergate, making its viability crucial for the village’s prosperity. The rationale behind this proposal is rooted in both necessity, safety and the long-term viability of the business.

“The existing cellar, which is prone to frequent flooding and full submersion, not only poses acute risks of drowning in flash flood events, but has been deemed structurally unsound.

“The proposed extension is designed to replace the lost cellar storage, ensuring that the business can continue to operate efficiently. By relocating the storage facilities to a new, flood-resistant extension, the business is safeguarded against future flooding risks, which is vital for its long-term viability.

“These works are not merely improvements but essential interventions to future-proof the business, avoiding costly repairs and operational disruptions that could threaten its survival.”