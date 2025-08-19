Derbyshire planners give go-ahead for three-storey Chesterfield care home between houses and flats

Derbyshire planners have given the green light to plans for a large new care home in Chesterfield – despite concerns about its size and a feared increase in traffic and noise.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee voted at a meeting on August 18 to approve Waterlily Ltd’s planning application to build a three and four-storey, 96-bed care home on the site of the former Derwent House Residential Home, on Ulverston Road, at Newbold, in Chesterfield.

An agent, representing Waterlily, said: “The proposed development has been designed to respond sensitively to its context, meets the needs of an ageing population, and complies with national and local planning policy.

“Any outstanding technical concerns—such as noise, transport or lighting—can be appropriately managed through planning conditions if deemed to be necessary.”

The site off Ulverston Road, Chesterfield

The care home is to be built on 5,578 sq metres of brownfield grassland previously occupied by the former three-storey Derwent House which was demolished in 2014.

Waterlily’s scheme will include a mainly three-storey building with a recessed fourth floor with access from Ulverston Road, car parking with 27 spaces including two disabled bays, two Electric Vehicle charging bays and plans for cycle spaces, landscaping and a substation.

One resident, who objected to the scheme, raised concerns about the possible impact on traffic and infrastructure, the possible overbearing height of the building, loss of views, an increase in noise and a loss of green space.

The resident stated: “The application includes only 27 parking spaces for a 96-bed care home, which is clearly insufficient for the scale of the development.

How the development will look

“The lack of adequate parking is likely to result in overspill parking onto nearby streets, leading to congestion and creating potential safety hazards. This would also impact pedestrian safety, as more cars would be parked in already narrow or busy streets.”

They also argued that the proposed development will significantly increase traffic with the movement of staff, visitors, and delivery vehicles which they believe will make congestion worse and potentially lead to traffic safety issues.

Other concerns raised by the resident included increased noise levels during the construction phase and after the building is operational and that the proposed building will not match the local architecture.

Another resident, Helen Woodmancy, told the meeting she did not object in principle to the development but she raised concerns about the size of the building, and argued there are not enough parking spaces and she disputed whether there is a need for a care home of this scale.

Homes on Ulverston Road, At Newbold facing the proposed site

Following the meeting, Ms Woodmancy, of Ulverston Road, said: “It’s really tall and a massive building. I was not saying no to a care home but was saying something smaller.

“It needs to be functional and I know they have gone for a mix of building materials but it was mainly the height.

“There will also be people parking on Ulverston Road – working and visiting – because there are not enough parking spaces.”

Ms Woodmancy also previously raised concerns about potential traffic, noise and lighting problems.

An agent for Waterlily argued the site is previously-developed brownfield land and the statutory consultees have raised no objections to the planning application or have simply sought clarifications.

The agent also explained the scheme will deliver modern, high quality accommodation and the design has been sensitively configured while the council had to consider the best use for the previously-developed land.

Landscaping will provide a buffer and the care home is only expected to generate low noise, according to the agent, while parking will be provided for staff and visitors but employees will also be encouraged to travel to work in a sustainable way.

The site is already included in the council’s Local Plan for development on the grounds the impact for others should be acceptable after taking into account noise, disturbance, dust, odour, air quality, traffic, outlook, overlooking and shading.

A spokesperson for the applicant told the meeting the care home will support the growing need for those with dementia, that the scale is proportionate for the site and careful consideration has been given to the boundaries while the number of parking spaces will match shift patterns.

Planning officers also deemed the distances between the new planned building and nearby residents at Newbold Court, Bonsall Court, Willersley Court, Ulverston Road and Newbold Road as sufficient to protect properties from the proposed development and there would be no loss of light or privacy.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority stated the site already benefits from an existing entrance and with a planned extension to a footway it regards the plans as acceptable.

However, it advised there should be a Construction Management Plan to mitigate any disturbance and it has requested a £6,325 payment towards a Travel Plan.

Cllr Kate Caulfied, who believes there is a need for the care home, said: “We have had no objections from the highways authority. There is not a lot we can do about that.

“The scale and size of the building – that has been raised. I take the point about that, but the resident felt it was close to houses on Ulverston Road but we still have road and pavement width as it was.”

The council’s design services also stated the site is not shown to be at risk of flooding according to the Environment Agency Flood Maps but Yorkshire Water has advised separate systems for foul and surface water drainage.

Council development manager Helen Frith said the scale of the building is deemed to be appropriate, the design – with a mix of materials – is acceptable and the proposed number of parking spaces is not expected to affect highway safety while any increase in spaces would affect the area’s trees.

A council spokesperson stated: “There are no statutory objections in terms of highways, climate, flooding, drainage and biodiversity which would restrict the approval of the development.

The spokesperson added: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in principle. The proposed building is considered to be of an acceptable design which would not have detrimental impact on the amenities of local residents.

“The benefits of the scheme are considered to be positive. Other matters may be dealt with by means of condition therefore the planning balance is considered to be in favour of the proposals.”

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee granted planning permission for the scheme subject to a number of conditions and a Section 106 agreement for a £6,325 contribution from the developer towards a travel plan monitoring fee.

Other conditions include restricted construction times, a Construction Management Plan, a Landscape and Biodiversity Plan, an investigation to establish any risks from former mining activity after advice from the Mining Remediation Authority, and that the site shall be developed with separate systems of drainage on and off the site for foul and surface water.