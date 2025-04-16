Derbyshire parents find out about their child’s infant, primary or junior school place for September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council made offers of infant, primary and junior school places to 10,109 children today (Wednesday 16 April).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those parents who applied for a reception place by the closing date, 93.75 per cent were offered their first preference school. Overall, of those who applied by the closing date, 96.52 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

And of those who applied for a junior place by the deadline, 95.44 per cent were offered a place at their first-preference school and 96.42 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council Temporary Executive Director for Children’s Services Alison Noble said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied for their child’s place on time and to our school admissions and transport team for processing more than 10,194 applications.

Parents find out about their child’s infant, primary or junior school place for September

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer the first preference school to so many parents across Derbyshire, for children starting school during the 2025-2026 school year for the first time as well as those transferring to junior school this September.

“If you still haven’t applied for your child’s place, please get in touch with our school admissions and transport team as soon as possible.”

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel. Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, parents can get information from the county council’s school admissions and transport team by calling 01629 537479.

This year the vast majority of parents in Derbyshire applied for their child’s primary school place online.

Parents who applied online should have received an email about their child’s place on Wednesday 16 April.

The county council posted letters second class on the same day, Wednesday 16 April, to parents who used the telephone application service or completed a paper form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who hasn’t already made an application should do so urgently by using the late application facility at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

If parents cannot apply online, they should contact the council’s school admissions and transport team for advice on 01629 537479.