Derbyshire micropub linked to alleged sex attacks could have its licence revoked

A Derbyshire micropub could have its licence revoked after being linked to more than a dozen alleged crimes, including sexual assaults.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police wants The Crafty Tap in Market Place, Heanor, to be stripped of its licence following reports of sexual assaults – including three alleged rapes – 16 total crimes as well as repeated licensing and planning breaches in the two years it has been open.

An Amber Valley Borough Council licensing hearing is being held to decide the issue on Wednesday, August 27 with councillors making the final decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of pages of documents have been submitted by police to support its case, including details of numerous occasions when alleged crimes – including sexual and violent assaults – have been reported at the venue.

The Crafty Tap in Market Place, Heanor

Police indicate that it is the four alleged sexual assaults in particular that have triggered its urgent review application, with the incidents occurring between April 2024 and March this year.

The documents detail that customers are often allowed to stay in the venue after hours, that the venue frequently stays open later than allowed and hosts outdoor events and uses amplified music when it shouldn’t.

CCTV images submitted by the police also show the two-year-old daughter of the landlords roaming around the micropub unattended, including behind the bar, while customers are drinking and ordering alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On various occasions, the council and police have found the venue not to have working CCTV or not being able to access their CCTV records when requested following unannounced inspections and criminal incidents, documents show.

The venue has also been witnessed to be selling alcohol to underage children and streaming sport without a licence, documents show, and police have been told that drugs have been consumed on the premises.

The Crafty Tap, whose premises licence holder is Chloe Smith, who runs the venue with partner Philip Carter, has been approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.

A report from police concludes: “The fact now is that there have been four alleged sexual assaults connected with The Crafty Tap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the contents of this review Derbyshire Constabulary are seeking for the licensing committee to revoke the premise licence.

“Derbyshire Police believe that anything other than revocation of the premise license is not sufficient.

“It is clearly evidenced that any sanctions or further conditions set would not be adhered to. It is believed the continued running of the premises poses a risk to the wider public.”

A Facebook post from the venue in March, included in the police’s evidence, details that Miss Smith and her partner are looking to sell the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It details: “It’s just time for us to move on to a better quality of family life. This is with a heavy heart that I am seriously thinking of selling as this pub is my baby.”

On Saturday, August 16, the venue shared a ‘goodbye’ message on its Facebook, saying: “Today we say goodbye to you all. The job is so demanding and we just want to concentrate more on family life and the far more valuable younger years of our children.”

Police detail in their review application: “In the past year The Crafty Tap has been one of the highest visited/contacted premises in Amber Valley by police licensing.

“There seems an ongoing theme that their customers are getting extremely intoxicated, and in some cases, this has resulted in vulnerable females alleging serious sexual assaults

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The premises is a micropub and highlighted as a problem premise, coming to police attention on multiple occasions over the last 14 months.

“Of concern, there have been four serious sexual offences reported which have either occurred at or are linked to the premises.

“Three of these are live investigations. A review is therefore necessary at this stage under the licensing objectives and Violence against Woman and Girls principles (VAWG).

“At this time, I do not feel we can afford to wait for the current investigations to conclude, and public safety needs to be prioritised. This is extremely concerning and requires action.

“In addition to the four sexual offences, there have been 10 further incidents linked to violent or anti-social behaviour, drug use and noise related activities.”