Babington Hospital in Derby Road, Belper, is being sold by NHS Property Services after nearly 200 years of use – with the last health services to leave the property next year once the new Belper Health Centre is built on the site. The 186-year-old property, constructed in 1838, originally as a workhouse, was deemed unfit for refurbishment as a healthcare facility in 2018 by the former Southern Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group (later merged and scrapped).

It is now being advertised for sale by estate agents Avison Young, who detail: “The current planning use is C2 Hospital but pre-application discussions are positive towards the conversion to form over 70 residential units. “Part of the wider site is being retained and redeveloped for a new health centre. Vacant possession of the hospital is subject to completion of this building which is anticipated late 2025.”

An advertised price has not been provided for the hospital complex, with the listing detailing the four-acre site is open for offers. During an NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) meeting yesterday, officials were asked about the possibility of housing an urgent treatment centre on the Babington Hospital site.

Babington Hospital in Derby Road, Belper. Photo by Eddie Bisknell.

Richard Wright, chair of the ICB, which oversees health and care organisations across the county and city, said: “The former NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group decided in 2018 that the Babington Hospital building was not viable for refurbishment as a healthcare facility and that the bedded care provided there would be transferred to the newly built Ada Belfield (Derbyshire County Council care home in Belper) facility in Belper and that Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust would progress plans to develop a new health centre on the remaining land on the current health centre site to accommodate the remaining services from the hospital.

“This decision followed extensive engagement with residents. Plans have since progressed in line with that decision. The bedded care has been transferred, planning permission is now granted for the new health centre building and the remaining hospital site is now in process of being sold by NHS Property Services for alternative use.

“NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board does not intend to review the decision made regarding the viability of the hospital site for refurbishment for healthcare provision.”

Plans to build a health centre on the current plot of the Belper Clinic were approved by Amber Valley Borough Council in September after five years of planning delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Parts of the Babington Hospital site are in Flood Zones three and two, with three being the highest level of risk, and the site had experienced flooding in November 2019 which led to patients being evacuated.

In 2021, the Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust had said Babington was in the parts of its estate which “runs a serious risk of imminent breakdown” and was “unacceptable in present condition”.