Derbyshire gym members complain of poor maintenance despite extra council cash

Out-of-order machinery is said to be a hot topic among members at the Arc Leisure Centre, on Bakewell Road, with some exercise bikes rendered unusable since last autumn.

Retired scaffolding contractor Al Hazle, 75, said: “I’ve been a member for over a decade, go three times a week and pay £300 a year and it’s very frustrating for a lot of people who turn up and find their machines are not available. One of the bike’s has not been usable since November.

“I went this morning and their were four machines out of action, so I had to go on ones that I didn’t want to use. I’m not doing what I want to achieve and in the long-term my health will suffer for it.”

The Darley Dale resident added: “Those not working today include two recumbent bikes and an arm bike – machines designed for a vascular workout. The only bikes available were the spinning bikes. A lot of people come her on medical referrals, but anybody on a set regime from their doctor could find it very difficult to do what they need.

“I’ve got knee replacement surgery coming up and the machines available would not be suitable for physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Its the same as anything – if you’re paying a subscription you want the equipment to be serviceable. If it was a private gym I don’t think you’d have that issue. You couldn’t conduct a business in that manner.”

Though the building is owned by Derbyshire Dales District Council, the service was outsourced in 2018 on a ten-year, £3.2million contract with Freedom Leisure, a community benefit society operating centres across England and Wales.

That contract has since been supplemented with further payments to cover Freedom’s increased costs, such as rising utility bills.

In January, the council was informed of a budget gap of £151,400 over three years, and approved an initial payment of £85,600 intended to avoid “drastic” reductions in operating hours, staffing and maintenance across leisure centres in Ashbourne, Bakewell, Matlock and Wirksworth.

But gymgoers are now asking questions about value for money, both in terms of Council Tax and membership fees, given how often they are unable to complete their planned workouts.

Al says he and other members have raised the issue with staff at the centre, but promises to repair the equipment have never materialised.

Al said: “I know the staff are frustrated. People are on at them all the time asking when things will be fixed. Sometimes they fob you off but I think they’ve passed it up the chain and it’s a management issue.

“We’ve had no official explanation but one story we’ve been given is that they’re waiting for new machines and don’t want to spend money on the old ones. That’s no way forward in the meantime.

Freedom Leisure has been approached for comment.