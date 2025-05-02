Derbyshire glamping pod plans face set-back over transport links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire farming family aiming to diversify by building glamping pods is set for another setback because the countryside site is not connected with public transport

Barry Britland, whose family has farmed land off Hey Lane, a mile outside Wirksworth, for 50 years, has applied to build four glamping pods on the Racecourse Retreat camping site.

This comes three years after Derbyshire Dales District Council rejected his plans for six glamping pods and two amenity blocks due to the site’s “unsustainability” through lack of access to public transport.

Council planners, recommending the site for refusal at a meeting on Tuesday, May 13, wrote: “The proposal is in a remote rural location not served by public transport such that visitors would be wholly reliant on the private car to access the facility. The proposal as such is an unsustainable form of rural tourism.”

The Racecourse Retreat site which is a mile from Wirksworth.

A total of 18 objection letters have been submitted by residents in response to the four glamping pod plans including noise, light, traffic and public transport concerns, along with impact on a nearby historic farm.

In a statement submitted with Mr Britland’s application, Sammons Architectural detail: “Tourism, including camping, is an important and established part of the local economy. The proposed development will provide a much needed low key tourism enterprise that will help to support the small holding and the wider community in terms of village facilities and bring significant economic benefits through increased local area spending and footfall.

“The application site is well located relative to major tourist attractions. Furthermore, by attracting visitors to the local area, it would support nearby businesses including those within the settlement and further afield.

“In addition, in light of the previous refusal, the applicant has reviewed the sustainability of the site and has provided a package of sustainable measures including the provision of a green travel plan and electric charging point which provide for the mitigation effects of climate change and encourage and promote sustainability by reducing reliance on the private car.”

The applicant has also offered to pay for a mini-bus to collect and return guests free of charge from dedicated points including Cromford railway station.

Council officers say the minibus offer “ultimately would not amount to public transport in so far as it would be for customers of the development”.

They write: “Even if the applicant was offering to make the service public, insufficient information has been offered as to the details of this arrangement.”

Officers say the nearest bus stop is a 25 minute walk away in Derby Road, Wirksworth and the route is unlit without any pavement.