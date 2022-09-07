Derbyshire Dales sport and community groups get £10K in council grant giveaway

A wide range of 75 community groups, clubs, local charities, and non-profit organisations have shared a total £283,000 so far from the Derbyshire Grants scheme since it was launched by Derbyshire County Council back in January.

Councillor Carol Hart, cabinet member for health and communities, said: “We’ve seen an excellent spread of grant applications across the county in this initial phase.

“The money is going to the heart of our communities and supporting those groups and volunteers who make such a positive difference to their localities. The groups make modest amounts of money go a long way and I applaud every one of them.”

Derbyshire County Council has splashed some cash on local swimming clubs.

As of the end of August, there were 12 Dales groups to have successfully applied for the small grant scheme, receiving a total £10,833 between them.

Matlock and District Swimming Club was awarded £1,000 to help meet the costs of pool hire and initiatives to rebuild its membership following the pandemic, while Bakewell Swimming Club received the same amount for new management software and lifeguard training.

Matlock Cycling Club received £845 to fund a new cycling coach and first aid training, which will allow more people to access it, and there was £995 for the Derbyshire Dales Quantum Explorer Scout Unit to purchase tents and equipmen t.

Darley Dale Croquet Club received £1,000 for its project to build a new pitch-side shelter, Baslow Bowls Club got £1,000 to build a new storage shed, and Stanton Events Group got the same for servicing its facilities.

Darley’s reading and discussion group got £975 for ten sessions tailored to people living with early stages of dementia and their carers, and the monthly disco for people with learning disabilities received £508.

More groups are being invited to apply for the small, medium and large grant streams.

For eligibility and application details, go to derbyshire.gov.uk/derbyshiregrants.