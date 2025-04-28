Derbyshire Dales gets £1m from Government for new business and community grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Dales District Council has been awarded more than £1million by the Government to distribute in business and community grants over the next 12 months.

The additional £1,023,835 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund programme follows a previous allocation of £2.7million, and will be channelled into the district’s economy between now and March 2026.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "We are delighted to have won this funding and the grants will assist business diversification, growth, adaptation and long term resilience.

“They will help towards the cost of equipment, new technology, digital adoption, specialist consultancy services and training to upskill the workforce and address skills shortages.”

Matlock Town Hall, headquarters of Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Applications for capital or revenue funding will be open to businesses in all sectors, with priority being given to the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Businesses may also be eligible for free energy audits to help them identify how to make energy cost savings and reduce their carbon footprint, with the opportunity to apply for grants to reduce their environmental impact.

Previous investments have included a prototyping project for Matlock food and drink branding consultants Sparke Club, a new oven at Smedley Street pizzeria D’alessandro’s and new 3D printers for Ashbourne motor racing simulator business Delta Sim Technologies.

Lang Architects in Matlock received a grant to gain energy efficiency accreditation, Cromford Mills was able to carry out an energy audit and Calver engineering company Alphaweld was supported to install new solar panels.

Community organisations, town and parish councils and charities will be eligible to apply for a grant via an extension to the previous Community Resilience Grants scheme.

Organisations can now register their interest in applying for a grant. Full details for this year’s scheme will be available soon via investinderbyshiredales.org.

