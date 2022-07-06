Derbyshire Dales council to host Matlock Go Green event full of ideas to help environment

Go Green on Saturday, July 30, 10am to 3pm, is a free-to-enter, family-friendly showcase of solutions to some of the most urgent problems in our natural world.

Visitors can learn how to reduce their carbon footprint by making lifestyle changes such as reducing energy use, generating less waste, and make a positive impact by encouraging biodiversity in their gardens.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “We are delighted to be holding this event and would like to encourage local residents and visitors to come along and take part in the wide variety of activities on offer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world's first bog on wheels will be at Hall Leys Park on July 30.

Exhibits will include home energy improvement and retrofit advice from the Carbon Co-op in Manchester, as well as local installers for air source heat pumps, solar panels and secondary glazing.

The Marches Energy Agency charity will offering free, impartial energy-saving and efficiency advice, which could save residents money and reduce the whole community’s climate impact.

The Peak District’s Moors for the Future Partnership will be bringing its Bogstastic experience – the world’s first bog in a van, complete with audio-visual touches.

Inclusive Pedals will coming from Chesterfield to deliver a free bike workshop with checks, adjustments and repairs to help people get back on two wheels.

For a different kind of ride, a representative from the Energy Saving Trust expert will be showing of an electric vehicle ready and answering all the questions prospective buyers might have.

There will be giveaways, games and art workshops, plenty of actions for inspired residents to try at home, and a community assembly led by the Dales Climate Hub to discuss how the district can play its part in global change.