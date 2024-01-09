Derbyshire Dales council opens bids for £600,000 Town Centre Improvements Fund

Civic organisations across the Derbyshire Dales are being invited to apply for a share of £600,000 to fund building projects over the next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Dales District Council’s Town Centre Improvements Fund is drawn from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), which have replaced external funding programmes previously provided by the European Union.

Organisations in the public, private and third sectors – such as town councils, small businesses and charities – can apply for funding capital projects which will deliver outcomes such as increased footfall, improved perception of community amenities and heritage assets, and creating or safeguarding jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A district council spokesperson said: “Projects must already have planning permission (if required), match funding in place, and be ready to start construction in summer 2024.

Matlock Town Hall, headquarters of Derbyshire Dales District Council. (Photo: Eddie Bisknell/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

“Projects must be completed in full, all contracted outputs delivered, and grant funding claimed by March 2025. Only capital projects can be considered. This means building and construction costs and professional fees directly associated with these building and construction works, usually capped at around ten per cent.”

The council says projects in Matlock will receive priority consideration, in line with commitments made when Ashbourne was selected as the district’s preferred bidder for the Levelling Up Fund in 2022 – which ultimately resulted in a £13.3million award.

It is not clear at this stage whether the money could be used to support plans for the long-awaited regeneration around a new cinema on Bakewell Road, which were scaled back again just before Christmas due to financial constraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock Town Council told the Derbyshire Times that it is considering a bid for funds, and that councillors would be meeting to discuss potential projects on Monday, January 15.

To be eligible for a grant, the minimum cost of any project would be £200,000. Public and voluntary sector organisations would have to meet at least 25 per cent of the cost from other sources, while those in the private sector would have to contribute at least 50 per cent.

Any organisation intending to apply for funds must register their interest by no later than 5pm on Monday, January 22.

For further information about the funding criteria and how to apply go to www.investinderbyshiredales.org/towncentres.