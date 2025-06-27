Derbyshire D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday – just months after being bestowed with freedom of county

Albert Keir, of Bakewell, was part of the naval crew that ferried US troops onto Utah beach on D-Day – June 6 1944. On Thursday, June 26, Albert marked his 100th birthday – celebrating the occasion with a party attended by friends and family.

Mr Keir left school aged 14 and was an apprentice painter and decorator, and around 1939 he helped to camouflage hydro-electric dams and buildings – before joining the Royal Navy in 1943 when he was 18.

As a Royal Navy seaman he carried out general ship and gunnery duties on his ship, the Flower class corvette HMS Potentilla.

He was awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honour (Légion d'honneur) by the French Government in 2015 for his heroism on D-Day. The Légion d'honneur is the highest French order of merit for both military and civilian personnel, and Mr Keir received his medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire at a service at Bakewell Church.

A Derbyshire County Council (DCC) spokesperson said: “We’d like to wish Derbyshire D-Day veteran Albert Keir a very happy 100th birthday.

“Albert, who is an Honorary Freeman of Derbyshire, will be celebrating his special day with a party for family and friends. Our Council Leader Councillor Alan Graves and our Armed Forces Champion Councillor Tony Wilson will be joining the celebrations to wish Albert many happy returns.”

At a DCC full council meeting last November, councillors voted unanimously to bestow the honour of Freedom of the County of Derbyshire to Mr Keir in recognition of his achievements during his life and career, including the part he played in the Second World War. He became only the second person to receive this prestigious title at a presentation held by DCC in February 2025.

Following the war, Mr Keir worked as a painter and decorator for Derbyshire County Council but left to work at Furness and Hassels in Longstone – before returning to the county council in the 1960s. He retired around 1990 aged 65.

Mr Keir married Dorothy in 1954 and they were together for 66 years, having one son, Andrew. Dorothy died aged 87 in 2019.

He has another son, Michael, from a previous marriage and two grandchildren from him.

To honour the memory of fallen comrades, Mr Keir sold poppies for the Royal British Legion, becoming one of the longest serving poppy sellers in the country, and he returned to Normandy in June 2024 with other veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. While there he met HM King Charles and HM Queen Camilla, among other dignitaries.

When he was bestowed the Freedom of the County of Derbyshire, Mr Keir said: “I was very pleasantly surprised and thrilled to be considered for such an honour and would be extremely proud to accept it. I would like to thank everybody involved in the process and for putting my name forward.”

Albert in the gardens of Buckingham Palace Albert Keir, of Bakewell, was part of the naval crew that ferried US troops onto Utah beach on D-Day – June 6 1944. On Thursday, June 26, Albert marked his 100th birthday – celebrating the occasion with a party attended by friends and family.

King Charles greets meets D-Day veteran Albert Albert is pictured meeting King Charles during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy Memorial.

Keir Starmer talks Albert Keir Albert Keir is pictured talking to Prime Minister Keir Starmer before an armed forces procession to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.