Derbyshire County Council's top Tory shortlisted for Leader of the Year

Councillor Barry Lewis has been shortlisted in the 2022 Cllr Awards for Leader of the Year, run by the LDIU (Local Government Information Unit) and CCLA (Churches, Charities and Local Authorities), which celebrate outstanding contributions made by local representatives to their communities.

Commenting on Twitter, Coun Lewis said: “It’s the second time I’ve been nominated for this, which is nice.

“Some very worthy nominees in this category and it’s an honour to be amongst them.”

The Conservative councillor has served on the authority since 2009, and took over as leader in May 2017.

A local businessman, he owns Amber Valley Wines and was formerly chief executive of Wines of Great Britain.

LGIU Chief Executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history.

“From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across England and Wales.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s shortlist.”

Out of nearly 400 nominations across England and Wales, Coun Lewis is one of 28 councillors shortlisted over five categories, the majority of whom are from the south of England and eight of whom are from London boroughs.

Only one candidate, Councillor Nabeela Mowlana, of Sheffield City Council, who has been shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year, is from further north than Derbyshire.