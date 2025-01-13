Derbyshire County Council submits bid for countywide reorganisation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire County Council has submitted to Government a request to be included in the first wave of councils to progress reorganisation of the county’s two-tier council structure, in a bid to improve efficiency, reduce duplication and drive down costs.

Derbyshire currently has eight ‘lower tier’ district or borough councils and one ‘upper tier’ county council, each with their own elected councillors.

In December the Government announced that all two-tier councils should develop plans for reorganisation into a single tier, and councils wishing to be considered for the first phase of reorganisation had to express their interest by the deadline of 10 January.

If the county council’s request receives ministerial support, the timetable is for a formal reorganisation plan for Derbyshire councils to be submitted to Government by May.

A bid for countywide reorganisation has been submitted by Derbyshire County Council

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council said: “This is the biggest reform of local government in over 50 years and on behalf of all our residents we must seize this opportunity to improve efficiency and drive down costs.

“As a county we’ve already shown our commitment to making effective change by successfully creating the first Mayoral Combined County Authority.

“I firmly believe that further reorganisation would open up new opportunities by strengthening our current devolution deal, widening public sector reform, and streamlining how we deliver services – leading to greater opportunity for growth and prosperity for our area.

“Across nine Derbyshire councils we have over 400 councillors, nine chief executives, several costly headquarter buildings, and many cohorts of senior management. We simply cannot miss this chance to deliver better value for money for Derbyshire taxpayers.

“I am confident that Derbyshire could take a strong, swift and effective approach to redesigning two-tier local government, streamlining current arrangements, reducing duplication and providing a clear structure which makes sense to local people and helps to meet their needs. We now await Government’s response.”

Under the Government’s plans the county council elections, due to take place on 1 May 2025, could be postponed if Derbyshire is accepted into the first phase of council reorganisation. The programme and timetable is determined by Government rather than by local councils.

Derbyshire County Council’s letter to the government on 10 January 2025 can be read in full below.

Letter from Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, to Jim McMahon OBE MP, Minister of State, concerning the English Devolution White Paper and Local Government Reorganisation

I wrote to you on 22 November 2024 to formally express interest in participating in early discussions about Local Government Reorganisation in anticipation of the publication of English Devolution White Paper. Noting your response to myself and then your subsequent letter following the White Paper’s publication, I wish to reaffirm our clear commitment for devolution and reorganisation aims in Derbyshire and for us to be considered as part of the first wave of councils to deliver structural reform.

Your letter to me was clear on your aims to facilitate local government reorganisation in two-tier areas and create sustainable unitary structures, and I welcome Government setting out the process and the key milestones for this to be achieved. I believe that our recent success in delivering a devolution deal should allow us to implement local government reorganisation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the most ambitious timeframe.

As you know, Derbyshire County Council has, alongside our partner councils in the region, demonstrated its commitment to the devolution agenda by making rapid progress to successfully create the first Mayoral Combined County Authority under the new legislation. I believe that reorganisation would open up new devolution opportunities for the area, strengthening our current deal, widening public sector reform, and streamlining our delivery platform, and therefore leading to better value for money and bringing about greater opportunity for growth and prosperity for the area.

In direct response to your letter to me on 16 December 2024 and at your request, I therefore ask that the area is considered in the scenario whereby we will be invited to submit a reorganisation proposal to Government by May 2025. I understand that it may be necessary to postpone local council elections in May 2025 and, following Government support for the above scenario, I will seek formal approval from Council to confirm this intention.

We are in dialogue with our neighbouring city unitary and the two upper-tier authorities in Nottinghamshire, to ensure our proposals can align as far as is possible. In addition, we are liaising with district and borough councils and have met with them this week. I remain confident that Derbyshire could take a strong, swift and effective approach to redesigning two tier local government, streamlining current arrangements, reducing duplication and providing a clear governance structure which makes sense to local people and helps to meet their needs. I look forward to hearing from you shortly.