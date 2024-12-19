A new report highlighting the UK’s “shocking” lack of authorised Traveller sites has singled out Derbyshire as an example where councils are shirking their responsibility to ensure a suitable supply of land.

The charity Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) published the report on Friday, December 13, compiling responses to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests which it sent to 382 local authorities in late 2023.

Just nine per cent of those councils responded to say they had sites in their area allocated for short-term stays by Romany Gypsies, Irish Travellers and travelling families as they journey across the UK.

Against a backdrop of councils and police forces increasingly minded to take strict enforcement actions against unauthorised encampments, advocates say these historically persecuted minorities are being left with no place to go and at risk of further hostility or racism.

Derbyshire Dales District Council recently decided Matlock train station car park will be a temporary Traveller site, tolerated for two years, while the authority seeks to create a permanent site.

Abbie Kirkby, head of policy and public affairs at FFT, said: “These shockingly low levels of transit site provision make it abundantly clear that families are being failed nationally.

“As well as the low level of provision of Gypsy and Traveller sites, in the few places where transit sites do exist, access can be made prohibitive, through a lack of transparency on the availability and costs of a pitch.

“This data should act as an urgent wake up call – we hope to see the Government using the current planning reforms as an opportunity to increase and improve the Gypsy and Traveller site provision and stopping places.”

While Derbyshire County Council confirmed that it has leased four pieces of land to private operators for such use – in Foston, Swadlincote, Winsick and Pleasley – it also pointed out that it “does not have any legal responsibilities to provide accommodation or sites” as it is not a housing authority.

The DCC statement added: “The district and borough councils may hold the information you are requesting.”

However, the responses from district and borough councils – which do bear some legal responsibilities – were even less forthcoming.

In particular, the response from North East Derbyshire District Council is quoted in the report to illustrate a common theme of authorities passing the buck to one another.

The NEDDC statement said: “We are a district authority and do not own, manage or provide the services of transit sites for Gypsies and Travellers, and transit pitches on permanent sites.

“If you have not already done so, then I recommend you forward your enquiry to Derbyshire County Council who manage the service and will have the information you are enquiring about.”

Councils with housing and planning powers are not obliged to “own or manage” traveller sites, but they are required to ensure a sufficient supply exists within their boundaries.

The FFT’s Freedom of Information request specifically asked for information on sites which councils “own and/or manage”.

However a spokesperson for North East Derbyshire hit back at the cticism, saying: “In terms of plan making and decision taking the council is operating well within national planning guidance. The current adopted Local Plan is based upon a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA, 2014) which was undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Housing Act 2004 and national Planning Policy for Traveller Sites (PPTS) (2015).

“This identifies a district requirement for 15 additional pitches for the period 2014 – 2034, the majority of which has been met by the recent granting of planning permissions for nine pitches and two Local Plan allocations for five pitches, which are expected to be provided by 2030.

“The council is in the process of updating its Local Plan and has renewed the evidence around Gypsy and Traveller accommodation needs in the GTAA, 2023. This was also undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Housing Act 2004 and national Planning Policy for Traveller Sites (PPTS) (2015).

“This latest document identifies a need for 22 pitches for gypsies and travellers over the next 20 years. Part of this requirement has already been met by both allocations in the Local Plan 2021 and planning permissions. Since 2020 the council has given 14 pitches permission.

“Of these 14 pitches, 12 are currently in use or under construction. Two pitches retain extant permission. A further five pitches were allocated in the NED Local Plan 2021, these pitches came as part of extensions to existing traveller sites. No applications have yet been received on the allocated sites.

“As part of the evidence gathering phase of developing a new Local Plan, the council is currently inviting people to submit potential development sites across the district that will inform our strategy as to how we meet the future needs of local people. This includes land to meet the identified future needs of the Gypsy and Traveller community.”

Amber Valley, Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, High Peak and Derby all issued one-line replies to the effect of “The council doesn’t own any or manage any of the above.”

Bolsover’s response was a word-for-word copy of the NEDDC statement. Although that describes Derbyshire County Council as managing “the service”, when the Derbyshire Times asked about any formal agreement to act on the districts’ behalf, a DCC spokesperson simply reasserted that it did “not have any legal responsibilities to provide accommodation or sites.”

Even though it does own four sites used for traveller transit, FFT said DCC did not answer further FOI questions about the number of pitches on those sites, how long people were permitted to use them for, the rents charged nor the amenities available at each site.

The FFT desribes a bigger issue in the report: a widespread lack of authorised and properly supported sites, meaning more unauthorised encampments and the problems they can cause for both settled community residents and travellers passing through.

Government planning policy instructs councils to “identify and update annually, a supply of specific deliverable sites sufficient to provide five years’ worth of sites against their locally set targets.”

One reason for that is to “provide a settled base that reduces both the need for long-distance travelling and possible environmental damage caused by unauthorised encampment.”

National policy does allow for cooperation between authorities, given that Travellers move across boundaries, and there is some evidence of that in Derbyshire.

In 2023, consultants delivered the latest joint Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA), commissioned by the county council, seven districts and boroughs, Derby City Council, the Peak District National Park Authority and East Staffordshire Borough Council, as well as the Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group.

It found there were 21 transit pitches across that whole area, but noted: “The lack of transit provision was regarded as a key issue for stakeholders [and] was regarded by stakeholders as being publicly and politically sensitive.”

The expectation is that the GTAA partners will use the report to determine how many camping pitches and sites are required in their administrative areas when preparing Local Plans – the documents where councils set out long-term development intentions.

With regard to transit pitches, the agreed arrangements are all short-term, as the GTAA notes: “There is increasing emphasis on the need for negotiated stopping places rather than for new transit provision.

“Agreements are made between the authority and the (temporary) residents regarding expectations on both sides.”

And further on: “It is recommended that the local authorities set up a negotiated stopping places policy to address transit provision. This is land temporarily used as authorised short-term (less than 28 days) stopping places.

"Amenities such as portaloos and showers (or access to alternative nearby facilities) and skips or wheelie bins should ideally be made available for the duration of the agreed period.”

According to FFT, half of local authority transit sites charge deposits and pitch fees, sometimes as high as £500 plus utility costs, and three quarters implement a maximum stay duration, sometimes as little as 14 days.

Permanent residents might reasonably expect their council to recoup costs where possible, but there are disincentives for travelling people to use such costly sites, reasons they are forced to move on and why they struggle to access anywhere suitable for all concerned.

According to the GTAA, every local planning authority in Derbyshire other than the Peak District National Park will require additional permanent pitches by 2040, ranging from one in High Peak to more than 20 in North East Derbyshire.

Chesterfield’s Local Plan, adopted in 2020 – before the latest GTAA – says the authority failed in a search to identify additional land in the event that further need arises before 2035.

High Peak’s Local Plan from 2026 and Erewash’s Core Strategy from 2014 found than no pitches at all were required in those boroughs – both those documents are currently being updated in line with their periodic review processes.

Accommodation needs of Gypsies and Travellers residing in Erewash Borough are being assessed as part of a separate GTAA being undertaken on behalf of Nottinghamshire.

Amber Valley’s Local Plan, currently awaiting full adoption, mentions a need for four additional pitches.

In response to follow-up questions about the FFT report from the Derbyshire Times about how their position was compatible with national policy requirements, spokespeople for Erewash and Amber Valley declined to elaborate.

At the time of writing, Chesterfield, Bolsover, High Peak and Derbyshire Dales had yet to comment.

