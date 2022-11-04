Derbyshire councillors call for public vote over controversial super authority plans

In a heated debate on Wednesday Derbyshire County Council members clashed over draft proposals for the East Midlands Combined County Authority, which would see the authority join with Nottinghamshire County Council, in addition to Derby and Nottingham city councils, under an elected mayor.

The aim of the meeting was to approve a public consultation, but Liberal Democrat Councillor Barry Bingham questioned: “What is the purpose of the consultation, because 2.2million people won’t get the chance to vote?”

Independent member Councillor Philip Rose called for a referendum, commenting that joining up with three other authorities could result in Derbyshire having less control if it was outvoted on certain issues.

The proposed deal offers the region greater powers over issues such as transport, housing and skills, with the promise of boosting the region’s economy by £1.14billion over the course of 30 years.

Conservative leader Councillor Barry Lewis said the deal would allow Derbyshire to be ‘masters of our own destiny’, but admitted: “If we’re being honest, I think it’s fair to say that few people here a big fans of the idea of elected mayors, yet the Government insists that is the only way devolution will work.”

Labour leader Councillor Joan Dixon commented that members were being asked to make a decision based upon ‘very scant information’.

She pointed out that central Government had only committed funding for the project for two years.

“A mayor on at least £80k a year, a deputy mayor, a cabinet of up to 16, possibly all with special responsibilities allowance, then there’s an audit committee and possibly an advisory board and two joint committees, the D2 and the N2,” Coun Dixon said.

“And to support all these functions there will need to be statutory officers, at the minimum as they are in the deal, head of paid service, who in Tees Valley earns £160k, plus a director of legal and a director of finance.”

She continued that there would be the necessity for other officers responsible for things like transport, regeneration, IT and commissioning and the £1.14billion that was being offered only equated to around £17.27 per person per year for the 30 years.

Lib Dem leader Councillor Ed Fordham said that while he was not against the principle of devolution he could not support the deal on the table.

“It’s the best deal we are being offered, but I can’t in all conscience support it as I believe we deserve better,” he stated.

Deputy council leader Simon Spencer admitted: “I recognise that the deal could be far better than it is and I recognise the offer comes with baggage.”

He added however that there were things to be gained from the deal, such as a possible strategic transport plan for the East Midlands.

Coun Spencer said that while the deal may equate to around £17.27 per head of Government funding as Coun Dixon had stated, that was approximately double what they were currently receiving.

