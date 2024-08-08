Derbyshire council weighs up new tourist charges and housebuilding on car parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Dales District Council is asking residents, employers and workers to have their say on possible new parking charges and the conversion of some underused car parks into land for new housing.

The authority launched a new public consultation on Thursday, August 8, as part of a wide-ranging review of its parking infrastructure and management policies.

A similar exercise in 2023 resulted in an extension of the free parking hours allowed to resident permit-holders, but the next phase of the review could impact both those who live and work in the district and the many visitors who pass through every year.

A spokesperson for the council said: “It’s important to stress that no decisions have yet been made. Feedback from this survey will go to a future meeting of the Community & Environment Committee when councillors will consider whether to make further changes to the parking policy.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council is reviewing its car park estate and management policies.

The review is seeking opinions on the varying parking tariffs in both underused and busy tourist hotspot car parks, so different sites will be categorised and charged according to their use – increasing in the summer tourist season, for example.

Elsewhere, there is a possibility hat parking fees would be introduced at sites which are currently free to use, such as Wirksworth Canterbury Road, Cromford Market Place and Ashbourne Cokayne Avenue.

In other locations, close to town centre shops and amenities, the council may look to offer all users a 30-minute free period to run quick errands, which could be a boon to local businesses.

The council currently maintains 40 car parks, serving towns, villages and locations close to busy Peak District trails such as Monsal Head.

That means it has to account for a wide range of different users, and so the review is also looking at the introduction of more electric vehicle charging points, bicycle storage areas, disabled spaces and motorhome berths, as well as the addition of new regular parking spaces in selected sites.

The consultation survey does not go into details, but it also asks for views on whether under-utilised car parks could be better used to meet the objectives, such as land for housing, which could be crucial if new Government building targets are introduced as expected.

The consultation is open until Wednesday, September 18. To complete the survey, visit tinyurl.com/5fpd2pxx.

