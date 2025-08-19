Derbyshire council spent £190,000 on experts for housing inquiry it chose not to defend

Campaigners are demanding that questions are answered after a Derbyshire council spent more than £190,000 on experts at a major housing inquiry that it chose not to defend.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting it was revealed that the authority’s behind-closed-doors decision not to defend the 423-home Matlock Wolds housing inquiry - despite its committee unanimously rejecting the plans was due to a £1 million risk.

Meanwhile, a Freedom of Information request has found the authority still spent nearly £195,000 to hire experts to contribute to the inquiry hearings.

This comprises £110,000 on barristers, £28,000 on a drainage expert, £25,000 on a planning expert, £9,000 for a landscape expert, £9,000 for a biodiversity expert and £9,000 for a viability expert – with the entire bill totalling £192,157.63.

The proposed Matlock Wolds housing site, circled in red, above Matlock.

At a district council scrutiny meeting discussing the appeal, which was dismissed by Government inspector Joanna Gilbert due to flooding and public safety concerns, councillors called for an inquiry into how elected members were faced with and made the decision not to defend their refusal of the plans.

Councillors told the meeting that they regretted their January 2025 decision not to defend the March 2024 refusal, ahead of the public inquiry in March.

Roger Yarwood, who represented campaign group Wolds Action Group at the inquiry, said: “Questions to be answered about competence of several authorities in Gritstone Road appeal.

“The authority with most questions to answer about its performance is this council. The council made a sound decision to refuse this application based on a well-argued case.”

The Matlock Wolds site.

He said the decision from councillors remains “difficult to comprehend” and questioned why the council’s costs were still “enormous” when it had effectively supported the developer, William Davis Homes.

Julie Atkin, a member of the campaign group, told the meeting that the council’s statement following the appeal result that it had “maintained our view that the Gritstone Road proposals would have adverse impacts on Matlock”, it had not expressed any adverse view or presented evidence against the scheme during the inquiry.

She said: “If I were in your shoes, I would be questioning the legal advice.

“It is shameful that it was left to members of the public to defend this appeal but we did defend it. The Matlock community has been very badly let down.”

The council's headquarters in Matlock

Cllr Steve Wain, who had spoken at the inquiry, said councillors had been advised that five consultants had “changed their minds” about supporting the authority’s decision to reject the application. This was a core reason why members had voted not to defend the inquiry.

He said requests for documents and records of meetings with the consultants had been ignored and that no such records were available, despite the council previously touting controversy over the lack of document-keeping.

Cllr Wain said: “We need answers and reassurance. Too much time and money has already been wasted on this inappropriate development. We do not want to go through with this again.”

Cllr Peter Dobbs said: “I feel we should also note our concern over the advice given to the council earlier this year that the interests of Matlock residents would be best served by withdrawing from the defence of reasons for refusal and seeking mitigation by appropriate condition.

“Clearly, the inquiry has shown that there was a defensible position on at least some of the reasons for refusal and that the level of harm associated with these reasons was significant.”

Cllr David Hughes, supported by other councillors, called for a “councillor-led inquiry into how officers got into position to not defend a decision of this council”.

Cllr Peter Slack said: “We should have stood by that but we didn’t stand by that because we were influenced by professionals.

“We went along with it when we shouldn’t have. I can say that now, I shouldn’t have gone along with that. The consequences are that we made the wrong decision at that time.”

Cllr David Burton, chairman of the committee, admitted the councillors should have had courage in their convictions because the refusal decision was unanimous.

Matlock councillor Sue Burfoot said: “If you go with a legal question to a barrister and you pay a lot of money for that advice how many amongst us here would say ‘no, not taking your advice, I’m going my own way’ and that was the position we were in.

“We were told that if we went ahead and we lost – remember we had got no experts to back us up, we had got none – none of them would appear and defend, and if we had then lost we were talking about over a million pounds in taxpayer’s money.

“That is the position that we were put in. We can all look back and think we should have done what we thought was ‘the right thing’.

“We all stood together and made that decision and looking back now it may be we were wrongly advised and that is why we need this inquiry to find out exactly why we were in that position.”

Cllr Burton said: “A lot of councillors felt intimidated and might have wanted to say more than they felt able to.”

Following the meeting, Ms Atkin said: “The huge costs of not defending the appeal speak for themselves and people are rightly upset by this waste of taxpayers’ money, especially in the current cost of living crisis.”