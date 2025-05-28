Derbyshire council spares developer from £136,746 community payout after new flats get go-ahead

Derbyshire planners have spared a developer from having to pay out £136,746 to support community infrastructure for 18 new flats – unless the applicant makes a considerable profit from the development.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee agreed outline planning permission at a meeting on May 14 for applicant Steve Botham, of Staveley, for nine one-bedroom flats and nine two-bedroom flats spread across two three-storey buildings and one two-storey building on brownfield land at the back of The White Swan, on Market Place, in Bolsover.

The council accepted the applicant’s scheme cannot currently support Section 106 financial contributions normally expected of developers towards infrastructure including education, open space and playing pitches.

However, outline planning permission has been agreed with a number of conditions including that 70per cent of any profit that might be made by the developer at a later stage that is over 20per cent will be paid to the council as a contribution under a reviewed S106 agreement.

Bolsover District Council headquarters

A council spokesperson stated: “A recommendation to grant planning permission without requiring any S106 contributions is made on the basis that the development will secure the regeneration of a vacant brownfield site in the town centre and deliver high quality residential development in a sustainable location that has been designed to respond positively to the site and its context.”

The site falls within the Bolsover Conservation Area and it is not far from Bolsover Castle and it is near to the White Swan public house which is a heritage asset next to Dane Bank House which also has a distinct civic quality and status as a former bank.

Derbyshire County Council highways authority’s position is that the scheme is deemed to be acceptable with conditions relating to access, bicycle parking and a construction management plan.

The county council also appreciates that an independent review of the viability of the development has taken place which agrees with the applicant’s evidence that the scheme cannot viably support any S106 contributions at this stage.

A council spokesperson stated: “It is therefore suggested as reasonable that 70per cent of any profit made over 20per cent profit on revenue is paid to the council up to whatever the indexed contribution would have been. Following discussions with the applicant, they have agreed to enter into a S106 agreement with such a mechanism.”