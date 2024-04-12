Derbyshire council set to close 10 children’s centres and cut 132 staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council officials detailed the plans in a scrutiny meeting, revealing that it would reduce its remaining 22 children centres to 12. The closures would be in Alfreton, Bolsover, Charnos (Ilkeston), Gamesley, Hadfield, Holme Hall (Chesterfield), Ironville, Langley Mill, Matlock and Old Whittington.

Officials said this follows a major overhaul in 2018 when the authority closed 34 children’s centres – reducing from 56 to 22 – and “isn’t something we would have chosen to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a union representative, Dave Ratchford, a regional officer for UNISON, told the meeting the council’s plan was to see 60 per cent of staff in the early help department made redundant. This would see 132.5 full-time jobs scrapped out of 221.5 full-time roles.

Derbyshire County Council headquarters at County Hall in Matlock.

Alison Noble, service director for early help and safeguarding at the council, said the proposed cutbacks were “not without risk”.

She said the council was not solely responsible for the welfare of children and that it would have a key focus on those most in need, with continued close partnership with other organisations who also bear responsibility.

In response to a question from Cllr Nigel Gourlay about the ability to prevent “rare, tragic events” to be retained, Ms Noble said: “We are never going to be in a position to rescue and make sure that all adults and children in our communities are kept safe”. She said the authority would work to “meet expectations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes two weeks after a report from the Derby and Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Partnership found that the county council’s social services and specifically safeguarding were “inadequate” in their care provided to Finley Boden and his family. Finley Boden was murdered by his parents 39 days after being returned to his home with many missed opportunities for intervention.

The report’s investigation was triggered because “in this instance, a child died as the result of abuse when he should have been one of the most protected children in the local authority area”.

There were missed opportunities for intervention, including from social services, health visitors and the police in the days before Finley’s death, the report highlights

Ms Noble said the council was responsible for 180,000 children and that 1,070 children were currently in its direct care, up from 900 two years ago and 741 four years ago, which she denied was “significant”. She said the 1,000 figure was “a small number, thank the lord”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Noble said sometimes a teacher is best placed for intervention with a child and their families, including having “challenging” conversations”. She said: “This isn’t something that we would have chosen to do. We are at a critically important position with the council’s budget.

“The closure of 10 children’s centres would involve closing the least efficient of our children’s centres where we are not quite getting the outcomes we would want and could be maintained within our remaining children’s centres.” Ms Noble later clarified that this was largely linked to footfall figures.

Cllr Peter Rose, who represents the division containing both the at-risk Alfreton and Ironville children’s centres, said the two venues should be retained with the area being one of the most deprived in the county.

He had asked: “Are you basically holding your hands up and saying we can’t get a positive outcome, we are leaving?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Noble said the costs of looking after children in care have risen “astronomically” and said the early help service is “discretionary” and does not have to be provided by the council, but would still be retained.

She said: “Early help and intervention is a crucial service for early intervention with children deemed at risk. Of course it is a service the council would seek to provide. We will continue to focus on children with the highest need and at highest risk of needing to be taken into local authority care.

“Fundamentally, children are cared for best, and should be, with their families. Our children’s centres offer will continue but it won’t be as broad as 22 centres, but we will have sufficient buildings to ensure that community-based offers are continued.”

A statement in a presentation shown during the meeting said: “All colleagues in the Early Help Service are potentially at risk of redundancy and a significant proportion of the posts in the service will be disestablished in order to ensure financial savings are achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report on the potential closures will be taken to the council’s leading Conservative cabinet on April 29, the meeting was told.

Ms Noble said: “The changes to the service are not without risk. It will still remain a strong early help offer. Other councils do not have this depth. Many families that do not receive the help they need could see deterioration.

“It is really crucial that organisations work together to understand the needs of families and that we coordinate a response. There is a risk of greater escalation of children that require higher intervention.”

Cllr Rose said: “If this is a good idea, has there been all this fat there for the past few years and that all this money has been wasted? I don’t think that is the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad