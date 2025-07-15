Derbyshire council scores hat-trick of Green Flag awards for quality of parks

Hall Leys Park in Matlock, Bath Gardens in Bakewell and Ashbourne Park have each received the international quality mark – retaining their flags for an 18th, fifth and second year respectively.

Council leader Steve Flitter said: "We are delighted that these three parks have again won Green Flag status, underlining their importance to local people and visitors to our towns.

“I want to stress too that these awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Clean & Green teams, not just in Ashbourne, Bakewell and Matlock but throughout more than 30 parks and gardens we own and operate across the Dales.

“Our green spaces are a haven for young and old alike here in this beautiful part of the UK, and, crucially, they also attract visitors, which is vital for the Derbyshire Dales economy.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Government, recognises excellence in environmental management and has been adopted as a benchmark standard around the world.

Manager Paul Todd said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the Derbyshire Dales who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.”

He added: “Crucially, Ashbourne Park, Bakewell Bath Gardens and Matlock’s Hall Leys Park are vital green spaces for communities in the Derbyshire Dales to enjoy nature, and, during the ongoing cost of living crisis, they are free and safe spaces for families to socialise.

“They also provide important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

