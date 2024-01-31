Derbyshire council revamps affordable rental homes in Peak District village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working with regular partners Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), the council funded improvements to the two- and three-bed homes in Monyash after taking over a 125-year lease from the Palfreyman Trust, which owns the freehold of the land.

Amid a crisis of affordable housing in the district, three of the homes on Soldiers Croft are now available for rent to people with a connection to the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Steve Flitter, who visited the homes last week with district colleagues and trust representatives said: “It's absolutely vital that we as a council do everything we can to provide affordable homes in rural areas and small villages for local people who want to remain in their local community.

District councillors, officers, NCHA officers and Palfreyman Trust members outside the Soldiers Croft homes. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)

“The renovation work carried out in Soldiers Croft is first rate and the backdrop of fields and countryside is beautiful.”

The original development was opened by Princess Alexandra in 1993, but 30 years on three of the houses stood empty with a catalogue of maintenance works that was overwhelming for the charity, which was created in 1837 to provide financial help to residents of the village.

Renovation works have included a retrofit of energy efficiency measures plus solar panels and storage batteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palfreyman Trust secretary and treasurer John Caws said: “Trustees were increasingly concerned that Soldiers Croft had become a blight on the village landscape and first sought a change in its management nearly four years ago.

Solar panels have been fitted on this terrace of three homes in Soldiers Croft. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)

“We were especially troubled that three of the five properties were uninhabitable and are now really appreciative of the council's work in refurbishing the homes to such a high standard.”

Explaining the council’s rationale, director of housing Rob Cogings said: “We were the only registered provider interested in taking on the properties and we’re delighted with the upgrades carried out by NCHA, who will manage the rentals on our behalf.”

NCHA spokesperson Claudine Edwards added: “We’re delighted to have completed the improvements and be breathing new life into these homes. The quality and finish along with the new energy measures make these homes fit for the future.”