Derbyshire council plan for hotel, homes and offices sparks parking and flood fears

Worried residents who have been considering Derbyshire council’s master plan to redevelop its County Hall headquarters into homes, a hotel and offices have raised concerns about over-development, parking, increased traffic and flooding.

Derbyshire County Council’s iconic County Hall HQ, on Smedley Street, near the top of Bank Road, is being presented as a location for a hotel, residential living, offices and community facilities with hopes of bringing new investment to Matlock and Derbyshire.

The council has submitted a number of planning applications to Derbyshire Dales District Council including converting the south block into a hotel, plans for 50 homes, converting the north block into flats with commercial space on the ground floor, and for new homes and a new net zero carbon HQ building for the council.

However, some residents have already submitted concerns and objections including fears of over-development in a protected and historic area, inadequate parking space, increased traffic, flooding, noise and the possible loss of trees – although some do support elements of the redevelopment.

An idea of how the site might look

Resident Jessica Wilson, of Smedley Street, said: “I do not feel confident that this very large project will not overspill parking onto neighbouring streets. I worry that it will make our already dire parking situation worse.

“If we had parking permits then I would feel more confident and supportive of plans but I lack trust around this and I worry about the negative impact on our day to day lives and also the value of our properties if this is not taken into account.”

Ms Wilson explained residents have already been asking for restricted residents-only parking although problems have reduced since fewer people are now working at County Hall but home-working residents currently have to keep moving their vehicles to adhere with a two-hour parking restriction.

Karen Webster, of Henry Avenue, Matlock, is supportive of the redevelopment of the existing council buildings into a hotel and up to 45 apartments, but she fears the associated outline application for an office building and 50 houses will lead to over-development.

Derbyshire County Council's HQ in Mtalock

Ms Webster said: “The reason for our objection is the completely inadequate parking provision within the site. Apparently, at a later stage, there will be a detailed car park management plan and this must include engagement with residents of all the surrounding streets.”

She calculated a need for potentially 353 new parking spaces to accommodate the redevelopment’s proposed new offices, hotel, houses and apartments before considering conference visitors.

Ms Webster added: “Over recent years, since the various housing developments at the top of Matlock were built, Henry Avenue and New Street have become a rat-run with drivers accessing the town centre by avoiding part of Smedley Street and the awkward junction of Bank Road. We and several residents have had cars damaged by drivers speeding along the narrow avenue.

“If the parking provision in the application is not increased the situation – already at crisis point – will be unbearable for local residents.”

It is hoped the site could be used for a number of functions, as well as office space, a hotel and homes.

Jennifer and Simon Bennion, of Smedley Street, who have expressed concerns about parking, also feel the proposed development, which includes three-storey-high, terraced housing, constitutes a high-density development with a threat to privacy and that it is out of character with the surrounding area.

Also, Martin and Emma Carson, of Henry Avenue, fear if the development goes ahead it will become impossible for residents to park in the streets near their homes and they are also concerned about the impact of the overall redevelopment on the site’s historic buildings and trees.

Grace Kempster, of Bank Gardens, has also submitted flooding concerns which she claims have been experienced through inadequate surface water draining from County Hall car park and even though the situation has been improved with a new drain she feels there are still some water challenges during exceptional weather.

Simon Boswell, of The Old Village Store, at Brichover, fears the redevelopment will add to current flooding problems in the town centre and more homes will mean more people and more cars and create a greater strain on doctor and dental appointments.

Murray Gordon, of Hopewell Road, Matlock, is also concerned about evening noise if the proposed Winter Gardens’ event venue plans go-ahead.

Some residents have also raised concerns, outside of the formal planning process, about Derbyshire County Council’s plans to pull down two characteristic internal footbridges over a street linking the main south building of the council’s iconic County Hall headquarters with its smaller north building.

The bridges over Smedley Street are believed to be no longer in use as the council’s working practices have changed and they will no longer be needed under the redevelopment plans.

A spokesperson for the county council, which hopes the building’s overall rich history will be revived and preserved by the planned development, has stated it will begin to undertake some work to remove the more recent additions to the buildings which will enable it to focus on those high quality heritage aspects it needs to protect.

The spokesperson added that the council has worked closely with heritage specialists to assess the elements of the building which are important and those which detract from the listed status, or are of limited heritage value.

Derbyshire County Council has also submitted a full planning application for the refurbishment and renovation of the Winter Gardens, demolition of the Smedley Street bridges, demolition of various outbuildings, the former stable block and the business centre and general repairs and improvements. Listed building consent for these works is also being sought.

Alongside this permission will also be sought for the change of use of the south block of County Hall into a hotel and associated uses.