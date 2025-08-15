Derbyshire council offers reassurances over housing plans for the region to address shortfall

A Derbyshire council has offered reassurances to residents concerned about potential housing developments in their communities as part of the Local Plan.

Labour-controlled NE Derbyshire District Council has already held a Local Plan public consultation between June and August 14 which invited landowners, developers and organisations to identify potential development sites for housing and other uses as part of the council’s Call for Sites initiative.

Following some public concerns, the council has stressed the Call for Sites was shared in the interest of transparency and it is not a conclusive picture with some suggested locations indicating what a development strategy could look like while they represent only individual options.

A council spokesperson added: “The more constructive feedback we receive about how we can address the issues that we face, the more information we will have to consider when starting to narrow the options down.

Under new planning rules, the Government has prioritised building on previously developed brownfield-used land to reduce environmental impacts but it has also introduced the new ‘Grey Belt’ land definition to allow and encourage more developments on low-quality Green Belt areas.

“We also want to stress that this consultation is not the only opportunity for engagement. There will be a focussed consultation on those sites that look to have the most potential as suggested allocations early next year, in advance of the consultation on the draft Local Plan.”

The council’s current Local Plan includes three main strategic sites at Biwaters, and Markham which are nearly complete and at The Avenue which is underway.

Three main provisional locations have been submitted through the Call for Sites initiative including Duckmanton Moor Village, Duckmanton Moor Extension and Long Duckmanton, and Eckington South.

The council explained it is in the early stages of assessing the suitability of these sites and it is updating its position on ‘strategic sites’ and considering if new sites should be identified.

The Avenue regeneration site near Chesterfield

Its Draft 2025 Settlement Hierarchy includes four different levels with development mainly focused on the top two tiers. These include: Four main towns; Larger more sustainable villages; Smaller settlements with limited services; Very small villages or hamlets with minimal facilities.

Conservative District Cllr Alex Dale, who shares residents’ concerns about the feared loss of greenfield and Green Belt land, recently hosted three meetings in Dronfield, Unstone and Apperknowle which attracted around 250 residents.

Fellow Conservative Cllr Charlotte Cupit has said she is concerned by the new Government housing requirements imposed on North East Derbyshire and the strain on its infrastructure given that thousands of new homes have already been built in Clay Cross, Wingerworth and Shirland while cities have been told they do not need to build as many.

But Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker, previously highlighted last year that the housing crisis needs addressing because he said at that time 25 per cent of ‘households’ in North East Derbyshire were unable to afford a home and that over 2,200 people were on a waiting list in need of affordable housing in the district.

And NE Derbyshire District Council has stated it needs to find land to accommodate over 12,000 new homes over the next 20 years at the same time as protecting the environment and responding to climate change after the Government has set a target to build one-and-a-half million homes in England in five years.

The Labour Government has also urged all relevant councils that they must help to reach a target of 370,000 new homes per year with plans to address the housing shortage crisis by fast-tracking developments and by prioritising local buyers for local developments.

NE Derbyshire District Council has stated that it is preparing a new Local Plan to replace the current plan that was adopted in November, 2021, and it has carried out a Call for Sites to give people and organisations the opportunity to simply suggest sites with the potential for new development or uses.

As the council’s latest Local Plan consultation drew to a close, it confirmed that at least 343 sites have been submitted for a variety of uses, including 293 for housing, 39 for employment, four for Gypsy and Traveller pitches and 74 for biodiversity receptor sites and these will be analysed for possible inclusion as ‘allocations’ in the new Local Plan.

But the council stressed the Call for Sites and subsequent site assessments processes do not confer any form of consent, indicate that planning permission will be granted or suggest that the sites are suitable to be allocated in the Local Plan.

However, Dronfield Woodhouse resident Melanie Stanney said the potential Longcroft Road site has plenty of reasons why it would be unsuitable for housing including that it is on Green Belt land which is needed to prevent ‘urban sprawl’ and the merging of the Derbyshire and Sheffield boundary and she claims it poses a flood risk.

She added that the area also has historic features and that there is a conservation area nearby and its infrastructure including narrow roads and schools are not sufficient for an increased population of hundreds.

Ms Stanney said: “There is planning precedent that this type of land is not appropriate for housing and it should be protected. Green Belt should only ever be developed in exceptional circumstances and in my view there are other areas where development is better placed in terms of infrastructure. We are not opposed to development but it needs to be in the right place and Green Belt is not it.”

A council spokesperson explained sites have been put forward by landowners or representatives and these are not sites that the planning authority has selected for consideration at this stage and there is no certainty which of those sites will be candidates for allocation in a draft version of the Local Plan.

The council has stated it recognises that people value the rural nature of the district and are concerned about the impacts of development upon roads and traffic, healthcare provision and nature.

But it added it also needs to find land to accommodate over 12,000 new homes over the next 20 years while working within national guidelines, protecting the environment and considering climate change challenges.

However, Ms Stanney claimed the local population has increased by three per cent between 2011 and 2021 while the plans for 12,000 homes in 20 years suggests an increase of 28 to 29 per cent with little evidence to support this scale of need.

The council has argued that the challenge for everyone is to find a solution that selects the most appropriate areas for development whilst protecting those areas and assets of greatest value.

You can find out more on the local plan here: https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/planning-and-local-plan/planning-policy-and-local-plan/local-plan-review