Derbyshire council considers public consulatation into Storm Babet flooding

Storm Babet caused extensive flooding in Chesterfield

Hundreds of Derbyshire residents affected by Storm Babet may soon be given the opportunity to comment on the findings of a flood report – if the county council agrees to launch a public consultation.

Derbyshire County Council is already compiling the report into the flooding which will provide a record of events and could also provide recommendations on how future flood risks could be managed.

Storm Babet left around 1,600 properties flooded in Derbyshire last October, which led to the council – which is the area’s lead flood authority – launching an investigation into the emergency and the responses from all the relevant authorities.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, said: “The rain that fell in Storm Babet was unprecedented and led to flooding for many of our residents and business owners. We know what a tough time it has been for them. It is our duty to carry out a report into the flooding, so we can be clear about what happened and what the effect on the county was.

“This report is full of detail, and sets out some recommendations to help those parts of the county that flooded, either from surface water, or from river flooding.”

The Flooding Investigation Report looks at post-event response and recovery and the council stated a huge amount of work has been undertaken since Storm Babet and a multi-agency response worked well after hundreds of properties were affected not only by Storm Babet but also by Storm Henk in January, 2024.

Authorities including the Environment Agency, water companies, districts and borough councils have all contributed to the report as flood risk management authorities and the county council’s Flood Risk Management team and the Environment Agency have carried out dozens of site visits to understand who was affected and the causes of the flooding.

A council spokesperson stated: ” Storms like Babet will unfortunately become more frequent and alongside all the work agencies undertake it is also important to try and improve the resilience of communities who have been affected.”

The report sets out 35 affected communities with an analysis of the rainfall and the impact this had upon rivers to understand the scale of Storm Babet because the rain and the impact upon the peak river levels was unprecedented with a significant proportion of the rivers reaching record levels.

The Cabinet is due to decide at a meeting on September 18 whether to approve the launch of the 12-week public consultation into the findings of the Flooding Investigation Report to gather feedback from residents and businesses with a final document expected to be ready by early 2025.

The council previously revealed flood prevention measures protected 7,000 properties from flooding but said that some communities were completely isolated for days, with some areas of Chesterfield seeing three to four feet of floodwater surge into their homes.

Derbyshire Constabulary also confirmed that Maureen Gilbert, aged 83, died at her home on Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on October 21, 2023, after her neighbourhood had been flooded during Storm Babet.