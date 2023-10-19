Derbyshire council aims to provide new homes for a village under a multi-million pound housing scheme

Bolsover District Council bosses have given the go-ahead to include a much-anticipated council housing project in its overall £36.2m residential programme to bring new, affordable homes to the region.

The local authority agreed at a council meeting, at The Arc, on High Street, at Clowne, on Wednesday, October 11, to bring the Pinxton project to build 11 new properties on Park Lane under its £36.2m Bolsover Homes Scheme fund which is supporting the delivery of new properties.

Councillor Sandra Peake, Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said, “We know there is a demand for good quality, two and three-bedroom properties in the area, so we have listened and are acting upon this by building more properties.”

Bolsover District Council has stated that the Pinxton housing project is part of the local authority’s continued plans to build more council housing for residents across the district.

Bolsover District Council Boasts A £36.2m Bolsover Homes Scheme To Support Affordable, Council Housing

The properties, which will be subject to planning permission, will be built on Park Lane in the village as part of the authority’s £36.2m Bolsover Homes Scheme and they will include four, two-bedroom houses and seven, three-bedroom houses.

Cllr Peake added: “With nearly two-thousand people on our housing register, it is obvious there is a housing crisis and shortage of council properties, that’s why we are leading the way and building new, modern and affordable council properties for our local residents.”

The new homes will be built by the council’s company Dragonfly Development Ltd using high levels of insulation and technologies such as positive input ventilation to protect against condensation and to significantly reduce the energy costs for tenants.

Dragonfly Development Ltd is currently building 40 new properties in Shirebrook and Whaley Thorns to meet a local need and have just broken ground on a £9.6m development to build the new Roseland Park and Crematorium, near Shirebrook.

The council has also already approved the construction or purchase of 148 new council properties in Whitwell, Whaley Thorns, Clowne, Creswell, Bolsover, South Normanton, Shirebrook, Glapwell and Pinxton some of which are completed and others are currently under construction.

Part of the council’s plan is to now develop the affordable housing project at Park Lane, Pinxton, after this site had not originally been included within the Bolsover Homes Scheme.