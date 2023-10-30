Derbyshire council accused of “empty promises” after planning charge for garden waste collections

The leaders of a Derbyshire council have been accused of “empty promises” after planning a charge for garden waste collections.

Erewash Borough Council is planning to bring in a £37 annual charge for garden waste (brown bin) collections from next April. Council officials say the new charge could make £875,000 in the first year, if there is 80 per cent uptake, rising to £1.23 million in the second year of charges.

It would become the third council in Derbyshire, alongside Amber Valley (£45) and the Dales (£50) to charge for garden waste pickups, with the remaining seven providing the service for free.

Councillors debated the planned new charge as it heads out to consultation along with the rest of the authority’s budget, which aims to plug a £1 million black hole.

Cllr Robert Mee said: “I don’t like the idea of charging for bins but I do understand it. We now have people on social media saying their garden waste will go into their black bin instead which is absolutely the opposite effect we want.”

Cllr Kevin Miller said he considered the brown bin charge a tax. He said: “It is a tax. The residents don’t like it and I don’t like it.”

Cllr Steve Bilbie said the fact that residents had not been consulted on the issue was “disgusting,” though the charge would form part of the council’s overall budget consultation.

Cllr James Dawson, council leader, said the council was also offering compost bins to households which request them.

The council says it will cover £14.25 of the £35.49 cost (£28.50 + £6.99 delivery) for compost bins for up to 1,000 households. Cllr Dawson said only seven councils (excluding Erewash) in the East Midlands do not charge for garden waste, though most in Derbyshire do not.

Melton Borough Council charged the most in the East Midlands, he said, at £75 a year, with Erewash planning to charge £37 annually.

Cllr Wayne Major, leader of the council’s Conservative group, said the planned charge would “discourage” residents from recycling garden waste and “lead to more waste heading to landfill”. He said the charge would represent an “unequal burden” for households without the funds to pay for garden waste collections.

Cllr Major said: “Local government services should be available to everyone no matter their income.”

Cllr Bethan Eddy said the charge would lead to more fly-tipping and “repercussions for most of our communities”.

Cllr Paul Maginnis held up a Labour Party election leaflet from earlier this year, dubbing it a “piece of fiction”, intimating that the group was deflecting by blaming “difficult decisions” for the new planned charge. He said: “I would close a town hall well before charging for bins.”

Cllr Dawson said: “You have been on the council for four years and if that was your policy and that is what you are advocating for then why didn’t you do it?“I will not take lectures from the party opposite (the Conservatives) when they like to be a little bit fanciful with the truth.”