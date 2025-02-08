Derbyshire campaigners’ petition tops 5,000 names in bid to save elderly care home

Campaigners have submitted the final signatories of a petition which now boasts over 5,000 names to Derbyshire County Council in their fight to save one of three elderly care homes that have all been earmarked for proposed sales or closures.

The Conservative-controlled council’s latest plans include a proposal tocease operating long-term residential and respite care at the Ada Belfield Centre, on Derwent Street, in Belper, as well as at The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, Staveley, and at the Thomas Fields. Care Centre, in Buxton.

But Belper Together campaigners who delivered the final part of their petition to the county council on February 5 have stated the loss of Belper’s award-winning Ada Belfield Centre – which was opened only four years ago at a cost of over £11m and currently accommodates about 40 residents – would be a ‘tragedy’.

Campaigner Jo Ryle said: “The loss of Ada Belfield would be a tragedy to the community in many ways. Not only is it a wonderful establishment, it is also the workplace for many local people.

“Most importantly, it has provided and continues to offer a warm and nurturing ‘home from home’ for residents who are at risk if left alone or whose family members are unable to care for them adequately even with the support of carers. For my mum, the Ada Belfield became ‘family’.”

Belper Together stated the final addition of 300 more signatures towards its petition pushes the grand total collected both online and in person to over a 5,000 which they claim represents about 25per cent of the town’s population.

The council, which has already agreed to the sale of eight other care homes, says it is preparing to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home after already opting to sell eight care homes and close five day centres for the elderly.

It is now considering operating four of its other homes as specialist dementia care homes including: Florence Shipley, at Heanor; Meadow View, at Matlock; Oaklands, at Swadlincote, and Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith with each one except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Alternatively, it is considering operating two homes, Florence Shipley and Whitestones, as specialist dementia care homes, and Meadow View and Oaklands would adopt a mixed care model.

Under both options, the council would cease to operate long-term residential and respite care at Ada Belfield, at Belper, The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, Staveley, and at the Thomas Fields Care Centre, in Buxton.

However, under the council’s preferred option, Bennerley Fields care home, at Ilkeston, would no longer operate as a residential care home and would be repurposed with Staveley and Thomas Fields for hospital discharge beds to support the health and care system.

Green Party Derbyshire County Cllr Gez Kinsella, who represents Duffield and Belper South, Mid-Derbyshire MP Jonathan Davies and retired Belper GP, Dr Heather Kinsella, all share concerns for the future of the Ada Belfield centre.

Dr Kinsella fears Ada Belfield’s rehabilitation bed service could be lost with the proposed changes and Mr Davies has been concerned about the thoroughness of the council’s consultation process and how well the council has been working with the NHS.

Derbyshire County Council has argued it needs to fill a gap in the market to support people with dementia and their carers while helping with hospital discharges and unplanned hospital admissions while also supporting as many people as possible so they can continue to live independently at home.

It has stated it aims to work more closely with NHS partners by creating care settings which can focus on providing short-term reablement and assessment beds only with a more effective and efficient service.

Planned changes in the way the council provides in-house care services for older people include creating ‘wraparound care’ for the growing number with dementia and their carers.

This includes long-term specialist dementia care with respite day and night breaks, according to the council, while continuing to run six day centres while moving away from mixed-model care homes towards single-model care homes.

Derbyshire Conservatives have argued the Ada Bellfield care home faces a projected overall loss of over £2m so they feel it is necessary to consider the building’s options in the future including possibly selling the care home with an ‘uninterrupted continuum of care throughout the sale process and beyond’.

Belper Town Council has stated it will be strongly lobbying for the facility to be retained as it is such an important asset to Belper and its residents.

Belper Together is holding a rally at Derbyshire County Council’s County Hall, in Matlock, from midday, on February 20, before the council’s Cabinet meeting where campaigners expect the future of the facility to be considered.

Campaigner Di Houlden said: “We urge everyone to join us on the steps of County Hall, in Matlock, to let councillors know in no uncertain terms that the people of Belper and the surrounding area are opposed to this ‘Hobson’s Choice’ of options for the Ada Belfield Centre.

“And we must not forget that along with long-term accommodation for 20 residents, we risk losing 20 NHS rehabilitation beds – an integral part of the Belper Babington Hospital closure agreement.

“Not only have over 800 people benefitted from these rehab beds since the centre opened, importantly, they take pressure off the acute hospitals, thereby improving care for us all.”

Opposition Labour, Lib Dem and Green Party councillors, UNISON union campaigners and Derbyshire Labour MPs have all previously expressed their opposition to the council’s decision to sell eight care homes and close five day centres.

Derbyshire County Council has been implementing saving plans to manage multi-million pound budget deficit after blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, higher prices, rising costs, the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

County Council Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Cllr Natalie Hoy, has said all responses and feedback received will be fully taken into account but the council is facing increasing financial pressures outside its control.

She added that the plans are being considered because there is a continued decline in people choosing to go into a traditional residential care setting because people are wanting to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.