Derbyshire borough elects its youngest ever Mayor as 25-year-old engineer and councillor takes on title

A Derbyshire borough is celebrating after electing its new Mayor – who is the area’s youngest ever civic leader at the age of just 25.

Councillor Harry Atkinson was handed the chain of office, becoming Erewash’s Mayor after spending the past year as Deputy Mayor to Councillor Kate Fennelly.

He said: “It is with deep gratitude that I accept the honour of being elected Mayor of the Borough of Erewash for the forthcoming civic year. Thank you for placing your confidence in me – it truly means a great deal.”

Harry paid tribute to outgoing mayor Kate, who served in the RAF and has long been an Armed Forces champion for the council. He said: “Kate has worked tirelessly as mayor, often under great pressure, and has shown unwavering commitment.”

The handover took place at the council’s annual meeting, which was held at Long Eaton Town Hall on Thursday, May 15. Harry pledged “to serve both the council and the people of Erewash with energy, dedication and passion.”

He added: “Erewash is fortunate to have a vast network of individuals and organisations that give so much of their time to improve the lives of others. My civic year will be an opportunity to celebrate, showcase and support these unsung heroes.”

The new Deputy Mayor is Councillor Greg Maskalick, who is originally from Pittsburgh. He teaches computing at a school in Derby – and as an accomplished pianist was Director of Music at the old Ockbrook School for 18 years. His previous career as a keyboard maestro saw him work with Bruce Willis. The father of two, who became a UK citizen in 2014, is councillor for Ockbrook and Borrowash.

Harry works as an engineer at Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station. He joined as an apprentice after attending The Long Eaton School, which he left in 2017. He has a passion for the environment and as a Scout leader raised £27,000 for his local group to install solar panels and battery storage. The progress towards net zero carbon emissions saw him recognised with a prestigious Scout of the World Award.

Harry was also the first person in Erewash to achieve the highest honour in the Scout Association – the Modern King’s Scout Award.

He was elected councillor for Sawley in 2023. His official charities as Mayor will be the 1st Sawley Scouts in their mission to build a new scout hut, and the youth academy of the local community radio station Erewash Sound. Father Max Marsh, of Long Eaton’s St Laurence Church, will be the Mayor’s Chaplain during Harry’s term of office.

Prior to the annual meeting that saw Harry become the youngest mayor an “extraordinary meeting” was held to honour the country’s oldest man – 110-year-old World War Two veteran Donald Rose.

The ex-Desert Rat, who is a resident at Ilkeston’s Canal Vue Care Home, will be granted the Freedom of the Borough. A vote to salute him “in recognition of his service to the country” won unanimous backing. National celebrations to mark this month’s 80th anniversary of VE Day saw TV coverage focus on the modest hero, who was shot in the leg during the Normandy landings.