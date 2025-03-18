Derbyshire bin lorries to collect more than just waste – now hunting for rubbish mobile signals too

Bin lorries across Derbyshire are about to take on a new mission – not just collecting household waste, but also identifying where mobile signals are garbage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in the county, Derbyshire County Council is working with District and Borough Councils refuse teams to sniff out the county’s worst mobile signal not spots. Equipped with mobile signal testing devices, these lorries will roam the streets as usual, but this time, they'll be picking up more than just bins – they'll be collecting crucial data on where mobile signals fail to deliver.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “We’re working hard with Government and partners to bring better broadband to homes and businesses, but what about when we step outside? Too many people in Derbyshire find themselves in signal dead zones, where making a call or loading a webpage is just too slow for modern day living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all rely on mobile connectivity for everyday life – whether it’s checking emails, online banking, following a map, or just trying to load a video on social media. Even smart meters, transport management and card payments need strong mobile signals.

Depot supervisor with Antonia Lavelle of Derbyshire Dales District Council, Henry Rutland of Streetwise and Ian Stoddart of Derbyshire County Council.

“That’s why, with the help of our district and borough councils, we’re turning bin lorries into signal scouts. As they make their rounds, they’ll help us pinpoint where connectivity is rubbish – so we can lobby and help mobile networks clean up their act.”

The county council’s Digital Derbyshire programme is funding the project, reinvesting gainshare funds from the Digital Derbyshire broadband rollout to map mobile coverage across the county. Mobile mapping specialist Streetwave has been commissioned to coordinate the project, with data collection expected to take around three months.

Signal strength will be measured for the UK’s four main mobile networks: Three, Vodafone, EE, and O2. The data will create a countywide mobile signal map, giving the county council the evidence it needs to push for investment in better connectivity. Once the data is received, residents will be able to check their details and see whether they have the best coverage and downloads for their needs.