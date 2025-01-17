Debt-ravaged Derbyshire council faces possible bankruptcy and potential prosecutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A debt-ravaged Derbyshire council is facing severe financial and governance issues, possible bankruptcy, legal action and potential criminal prosecutions during a crisis which has been linked to its costly running of a new leisure centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has this week shared an expert Locum’s interim report on its website into the authority’s serious financial situation and statutory non-compliance and governance issues with a long list of recommendations aimed at rectifying the crisis and averting insolvency.

The report’s author, Matthew Evans, stated: “During initial discussions with the clerk and investigatory work, it is clear that the initial issues that faced the parish council are significantly worse than could ever have been feared.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the council has failed in a multitude of areas and has failed to comply with statutory requirements and to discharge its duty to protect public money.

Creswell Heritage And Wellbeing Centre

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has reportedly been running the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, on Colliery Road, at a growing loss after it borrowed £2m from the Public Works Loan Board to complete the project and Bolsover District Council’s company Dragonfly had to finish the development.

The on-going cost of the centre has led to public concern after it originally opened in April, 2023, during a difficult economic climate which led to the council increasing its council tax precept for the 2024/25 financial year by a massive 93.2per cent to help with the centre’s running, equipment costs, wages and bills.

Mr Evans’s report states that by December, 2024, the parish council had incurred a deficit of minus £216,255.53 and he warned if immediate action is not taken the council will become bankrupt and risks defaulting on the PWLB loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council also owes about £230,862.32 to Bolsover District Council of which £106,288.71 is owed immediately as a loan taken out by the council, according to the report, and £124,573.61 is owed in previously unpaid bills from the early part of the current decade.

Creswell Events Centre

Bolsover District Council departments have already begun legal action against the parish council for failure to make a payment and have issued a court summons to obtain payment for the unpaid debt which is also subject to interest charges.

The report stated that in December the parish council possessed £33,249.94 in one bank account and £327,817.50 in another and if it paid the district council all the money that it is owed, the parish council would be left with just £96,955.18 for its functions, liabilities, staff and other debts for the rest of the year.

If the parish council becomes insolvent it would default on the original loans it owes to the Government for the construction of the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre which were obtained via the PWLB for an original overall sum of over £3m resulting in the PWLB most likely calling in its debt immediately, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Evans stated parish councillors are normally protected from the liability of the council’s debts but given the large and systemic failure to follow basic legal obligations councillors could face potential prosecution should they have been seen to have contributed to taking illegal decisions and failing to take recommended action to avert financial loss.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has failed to adhere to fiscal rules, according to the report, and has failed to set a budget for the current fiscal year, failed to keep income and expenditure accounts, and it has no policy on investments.

The parish council has also been engaging in non-compliant disciplinary action against a councillor, according to the report, and it has also engaged in discussion and debate which should have been featured in advance public notices.

Mr Evans pointed out the council clerk also discovered that all the parish council’s emails from before August, 2024, had been deleted by former council officers before their departure and that the parish council had failed to reply to and supply requested information to a member of the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that there is a ‘high likelihood’ that emails were deleted in order to avoid producing them and that ‘deletion of data’ is a ‘specific offence’ and failure to report a suspected offence can also result in fines and sanctions.

Mr Evans’s report also stated the destruction of key information and potential breaches of the Freedom of Information Act place the council at risk of criminal prosecution.

He added the issues in the report are just ‘the tip of the iceberg that is on course to hit the council’ but he added that ‘given the unfolding crisis that faces the council’ it would not be productive to investigate every issue at this stage until the ‘imminent insolvency’ has been addressed.

However, Mr Evans praised the current parish council clerk for her dedication in implementing sound and compliant financial management practices and for working ‘relentlessly’ to rectify the ‘myriad failings’ inherited from previous administrations and that the council owes her an immense debt of gratitude for her ‘extraordinary service’ in laying the ground for a ‘path to recovery’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report’s recommendations for the parish council include ceasing all non-essential spending, authorising a financial officer, authorising the clerk to meet with Bolsover District Council to negotiate its debt and to seek documents from current and former councillors and officers, as well as becoming a signatory and representative to the council’s bank accounts to repay the loan to Bolsover District Council.

Other recommendations include implementing a review of all policies to ensure compliance, that the council refers itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office concerning any FOI matters, that the parish council ceases disciplinary action against any councillors and that any complaints should be referred to a monitoring officer, and that the clerk be authorised to extend the Locum’s contract.

Mr Evans stated: “Ultimately, the parish council now stands at a crossroads of unprecedented magnitude, the severity of which the current financial and governance crises cannot be overstated. Councillors must confront the gravity of this situation with absolute clarity and unflinching resolve.”

He added: “Councillors must rise to the challenge with the seriousness this crisis demands. The path to recovery is steep and fraught with difficulty, but it is navigable with unified resolve, adherence to the law, and a commitment to rebuilding trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creswell and Elmton Residents’ Action Group has been complaining that residents have been subjected to an ‘extremely frustrating’ time during a long wait for an update on the parish council’s finances but it has welcomed the council’s decision to share Mr Evans’s interim report.

Group Chairperson, Christine Hope, has said it is a ‘frustrating situation’ that has been going on ever since Creswell’s former swimming baths were closed and the £3m leisure centre project was launched and she argued that parish councils should not incur this scale of debt given their more modest responsibilities by comparison with county, borough and district councils.

The leisure centre project was originally funded through a number of organisations including Bolsover District Council and Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council before it finally opened after long delays.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has stated it recognises the importance of ensuring public confidence especially during challenging times and efforts are underway to uphold its commitment to accountability, transparency, and good governance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish council chairperson, Cllr Amanda Davis, has said ‘transparency is at the heart of everything we do’ and the council is fully committed to ensuring the community remains informed and involved.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council is holding its next public meeting at Creswell Events Centre, on Elmton Road, from 5.45pm, on January 23.