Customers have bookings cancelled after electrical fault at Chesterfield sports centre
An electrical fault at a Chesterfield leisure centre has led to cancellations for a number of customers hoping to use the artificial pitch.
The Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Boythorpe Road – operated by Chesterfield Borough Council – was hit by an electrical fault this week.
Some customers who had booked to use the artificial pitch reported being told that, due to fault with a fuse carrier, their bookings would be cancelled and refunded – with the repairs expected to be completed in around a fortnight.
A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson said: “Due to a fault with the electrical supply, the car park lighting, artificial pitch floodlights and car park payment machines in Queen’s Park are not currently operating.
“This fault has meant that we have had to unfortunately cancel some of our bookings on the artificial pitch during the latter part of the evening. We apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience this has caused.
“We are seeking to rectify this issue as soon as possible and we will update customers on the progress with the work.”