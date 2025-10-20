County approves projects to benefit the local economy and communities

Cabinet Members at Derbyshire County Council approved an updated pipeline of regeneration projects to benefit the local economy and communities across the county, at a meeting last week (Thursday 16 October 2025).

For the first time ever, the region has access to a significant amount of funding through the East Midlands County Combined Authority (EMCCA) and projects which are supported by the funding made available include investigations of options for Shirebrook access and connectivity, the Chesterfield to Staveley regeneration route and access to Willington. There is also work on the A61 corridor allowing further development at The Avenue in Wingerworth, and a number of ‘active travel’ projects to encourage walking and cycling.

A list of potential projects has been developed and organised into the following programme areas:

Growth Zone North – including Staveley Growth Corridor; Spire Neighbourhood / Station Masterplan in Chesterfield; and further proposals for the A61 / Avenue site

Growth Zone South – including South Derbyshire Growth Zone near Derby; New Stanton Park near Ilkeston; and the redevelopment of the former Willington Power Station for commercial purposes.

Market towns – including town centre redevelopment in Eckington, Killamarsh, Woodville, Clay Cross, Swadlincote, Shirebrook and Melbourne; revitalising Buxton, including relocation of library and museum; and Matlock Market Hall redevelopment

Culture, heritage and tourism – including expansion and integration of cycle and walking routes such as the White Peak Loop and Derwent Valley, Bolsover Loop and Bennerley; Chesterfield Canal restoration and completion of missing sections; and comprehensive regeneration and redevelopment at key sites within Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site

Enabling infrastructure – including developing the implementing a flood resilience work programme; reviewing the design of M1 Junction 30 and Treble Bob between Barlborough and Clowne; and completion of the White Peak Loop for cycling

The county council has also identified a number of potential projects aimed at addressing some of the key economic challenges around labour market shortages, skills shortages and the need to expand into new and different sectors to benefit the local economy. These projects have been grouped in the following programme areas:

Skills and employment – including construction skills hub, apprenticeship / early careers schemes and rail training hub

Sector development and sector support including visitor economy, minerals and quarrying, Construction and engineering, green tech and advanced manufacturing and business support programmes

Business and Innovation including rural innovation / diversification, entrepreneurship and innovation grants and programmes and inward investment support

Cabinet also approved spending on some of the pipeline projects using funding already available from EMCCA and gave the go-ahead for public consultation and engagement for proposed projects yet to have funding confirmed.

Rob Reaney, Derbyshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Regeneration, said: “We’re committed to working with EMCCA to drive a higher quality of life through investing in the Derbyshire economy, backing our commitment to create more prosperous, green and sustainable places with opportunities for everyone.

“From building new road infrastructure to create jobs by opening up land for business development, to investing in skills and training to make sure we have a ready and able workforce to meet the demands of local industry, we’re confident that we have a pipeline of projects to address some of the key economic challenges for Derbyshire as and when funding is available.”