Council’s decision to close Chesterfield Coach Station toilet slammed by residents as ‘unfair’

The toilet facility at the Chesterfield Coach Station on Beckingham Way was closed down yesterday (Tuesday, April 2) – a measure introduced by Chesterfield Borough Council as the authority looks to cut costs.

The move was met with criticism from some residents on social media. Pauline Millership raised concerns about people arriving into Chesterfield, who might struggle to locate a public toilet.

She said: “This is just not fair. Where do coach passengers go when they arrive, not knowing where there are toilets?

“Some people do have toilet problems and this certainly does not help. I am shocked at what is happening in this lovely town.”

Angela Davies highlighted that other public toilets in the town centre had different opening hours. She said: “The toilets in the shopping centre don't open until 9.00am and close at 4.30pm.”

Sheila Bannister added: “What is the point of revamping the market area and closing the bus station toilet? No one will want to visit.”

Brenda Rimington said: “When people come on coaches to visit Chesterfield the first thing they want is the toilet, lack of this facility isn't going to encourage people to visit again.”

Pam Ravey added: “Disgusting when you have people with medical needs.”

Chesterfield Borough Council explained that the decision to close the toilet was a result of ‘extreme financial pressures’ – with the number of residents using the facility at the coach station also falling.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Like local authorities across the country, the council is facing extreme pressures on our budgets, due to a variety of factors outside of our control – including exceptionally high inflation, which has seen the cost of running our services soar.

“The number of people using the toilet has been declining whilst the costs of maintaining this facility have been increasing, so as part of our commitment to providing value for money services a decision was taken in 2023 to remove this toilet provision at the coach station.

“There are several other public toilets across the town centre that we will continue to operate.”